Mandy Moore Posts Intimate Photos From Her Son Ozzie's Birth

Mandy Moore is looking back on her “transcendent birth experience” one month after welcoming her second child, son Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star shared some intimate photos from Ozzie’s birth on Thursday, writing, “I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before.”

Moore, 38, and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, 37, also have an almost 2-year-old son August “Gus” Harrison — who’s apparently been “relishing” his role of Big Brother.

Mandy Moore’s hospital photos.

Moore posted six hospital photos, one showing little Ozzie covered in vernix post-birth. (Vernix is a protective, moisturizing coating that forms on baby's skin in utero.) In another, Moore and Goldsmith pose with their doctor, labor and delivery nurse, and doula.

“Thank you, Dr. Waldman, our rockstar L&D nurse, Athena, and our doula (and photographer) @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm for holding space and allowing for such a transcendent birth experience. Baby boy came into this world to the soundtrack of Willie Nelson’s “Stardust”. Good choice, sir!”

Moore welcomed Ozzie last month in an “easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents.”

“Every adage is true,” the actor continued in a post welcoming her son to the world, “our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Mandy Moore, Gus, Ozzie and Taylor Goldsmith.

After wrapping up a six season run as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Moore is ready for a new chapter in her career. She recently signed a deal with studio 20th Television under her Roll With The Punches Productions, and is eyeing a return to the screen with Twin Flames, a series inspired by the hit Wondery podcast, which is in development at Hulu. The project, on which Moore is teaming with former This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman, tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soulmate called a “Twin Flame” and must do whatever it takes to be with that person. Desperate to find true love, these two are swept into the increasingly dangerous waters of the Twin Flame Universe.

“Eeeeeek! I am so thrilled for this next chapter and can’t wait to jump into TWIN FLAMES… plus to be reunited with my friends @iaptaker and @bergernight and everyone at 20th?? What a dream!! Averie and I have a lot of fun projects up our sleeves so stay tuned!! #rollwiththepunches.”