Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Congrats are in order for Mandy Moore, who is now officially a mother of two! The This is Us star announced that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

Moore shared three black and white photos of her, Goldsmith, and little Oscar, who she calls Ozzy, as she and her husband do some skin-to-skin bonding with the little one.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓” she captioned the sweet carousel of photos.

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to August “Gus” Goldsmith, whom the two welcomed in February 2021. Gus was the one who got to help break the news that Moore was expecting. Back in June, she shared a photo of Gus sporting a “big brother” t-shirt with the announcement: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” she wrote.

Even though she pointed to her growing belly throughout the pregnancy, Moore revealed that Gus still didn’t quite understand that he was about to have a new sibling.

“He'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she joked. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world,” she said.

Moore was on tour but canceled the last leg for the last couple months of her pregnancy to focus on her health. “As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she explained. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore,’” she explained.

“I was scared I was going to adversely affect my (unborn) baby and his growth,” she said. A month later, she revealed her diagnosis with thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a rare blood disorder that prevented her from receiving an epidural during delivery.

“It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again,” Moore said. “I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time.”

Looks like mom and baby are doing well (even sans epidural!). Congrats again to the new family of four!