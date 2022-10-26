Mandy Moore Is Eating Her Placenta Again

Mandy Moore welcomed her second son, Oscar Bennett, last week and decided to, once again, encapsulate her placenta. The This Is Us star did the same following her first pregnancy with son Gus.

Moore, 38, shared a photo of her placenta pills on Instagram, writing, “Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta.” The capsule bottle reads, “Made by you for you. Filled with... your placenta and a whole lot of love.”

According to The Feel Good Placenta website, eating your placenta “prevents and lessens the risk of postpartum depression or ‘baby blues’, replenishes iron, lends a consistent flow of oxytocin, provides the HPL hormone to help establish early and healthy milk supply, stabilizes ever changing hormones post birth, replenishes your B vitamins and energy lost during birthing, protects from infection and bleeding due to retained placenta tissue or membranes and offer natural pain relief.”

“Your placenta is a perfect medicine that your body made especially for you. No doctor could prescribe a prescription, vitamin, or herbal supplement more perfect than your placenta,” the website adds.

The CDC, however, recommends against consuming your placenta, even after encapsulation.

“No standards exist for processing placenta for consumption,” they write. “The placenta encapsulation process does not per se eradicate infectious pathogens; thus, placenta capsule ingestion should be avoided.”

Mandy Moore’s placenta capsules. Mandy Moore/Instagram

On the Informed Pregnancy podcast in 2021, Moore admitted to eating her placenta, joking of the pills’ taste, “Oh, you know. Mmm.”

She also said she looked at and took pictures of the organ following the birth of Gus.

“It’s this organ and you birth it and it kind of explodes into this tree of life. Naomi, our midwife, like held it up and was like, ‘Look, here’s part of the amniotic sac still.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s so cool!’ I was so mesmerized,” she said, “and I was so glad that I had pictures of it, too. It was so beautiful. I was so moved by it.”

Moore is not the only celebrity to share her placenta love. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Nikki Reed, and Hilary Duff all ingested the baby-making miracle organs.

"Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it,” Kim K shared at the time.

Moore and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in June following the season finale of This Is Us. She then canceled the remainder of her summer tour to focus on the health of herself and her unborn baby, who made his big debut past his due date.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore shared over the weekend. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”

Mandy, Guse, Ozzie and Taylor.

Moore also posted a new photo of her growing family, writing that Gus is “relishing his role as Big Bro.” And although motherhood is indeed “overwhelming,” the actress and singer told Health magazine in February that you eventually find your way as “the love is so immediate.”

“I felt bad about myself and what I brought to the table as a mom,” Moore said of those early months of parenthood. “And it made me question everything. And I was like, ‘Is this feeling going to last forever? Am I just going to feel unworthy, unprepared? Is this just the foreseeable future?’ And a week later, I found my equilibrium again. I remember people telling me that everything is a phase and not to get too set in your ways about anything — and it’s true.”

Congrats to Mandy Moore, and welcome to the world Ozzie (and those placenta pills)!