Maren Morris is a Grammy Award-winning musician who has moved millions with her voice and lyrics. But it turns out she’s also just like so many of us: completely fascinated with the royal family and the history of the British monarchy.

With that being said, though, she’s done a lot of reading and watching, and she’s here to stand up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, especially in light of the criticism they’re receiving after their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Thursday.

“The Middle” singer hopped on TikTok on Friday to say that while she hasn’t yet seen the new doc (she’ll be watching it on her next plane ride), she has some words for those who are dragging the couple for their choices and actions.

The first thing she wanted to address was, “this profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women.”

“It’s unfathomable to me because people are saying, ‘Oh a woman should never take a man from his family, that’s all that this is...’ Have you seen this family?” she asks.

And then she delves into some royal history, in case anyone has forgotten.

“Let’s go back to the abdication of King Edward who left his family because they wouldn’t let him marry the woman he loved because she had been divorced,” she offers. “He left the family! When they didn’t allow Princess Margaret to marry Peter Townsend, she did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had?”

Even one of the most beloved royals of all time, and Prince Harry’s mom, exited the toxic lifestyle of the royals, she reminds us. “We talk about Princess Di, she didn’t leave her children, but she left the family.” It’s true, and it’s easy to forget.

“I don’t know these people, and neither do you, but I do have a moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals. I’ve watched The Crown, I’m about to watch this Netflix doc Harry & Meghan, but I don’t understand this very specific hatred to Meghan herself. I never have,” she concluded. “This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has in history.”

It’s no surprise that Morris is defending Meghan against sexist comments, or that she praises the couple for leaving a toxic situation. The country singer has taken her fair share of criticism while she’s been in the spotlight — and she’s been open about her struggles with depression in the past.

The mom to 2-year-old Hayes Andrew, whom she shares with partner and fellow singer Ryan Hurd, makes sure her art and her actions both lean toward praising strong women who take control of their lives.

The first three installments of Harry & Meghan were released this week on Netflix. Next Thursday, the final three episodes will drop — and maybe viewers will get an even clearer idea of why the couple has distanced themselves, both geographically and emotionally.