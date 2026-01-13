Matt Damon Gushing Over Kylie Kelce's Mom Skills Is A Major Green Flag

We all know that Kylie Kelce is pretty much always the vibe. She’s funny, smart, strong, and does not mince words when it comes to her opinions. Being married to one of the most popular NFL players of all time, Jason Kelce, cannot be an easy feat, especially when his brother decides to up and get engaged to the most famous person on the planet *ahem* Taylor Swift *ahem*, but she handles it all with grace! So, you don’t need to tell us twice that Kylie Kelce is a queen.

But when you hear a group of men gushing over her on a football podcast, it just hits different.

On the most recent episode of the popular Wondrey podcast, New Heights, hosted by NFL pros and brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, their guest, actor Matt Damon, took a moment to share a small anecdote about Kylie that had all the men in agreement — Kylie is a boss.

“What is your best piece of girl dad advice for Jason over here?” Travis asks.

“Man, I got nothing. I got nothing for you. You're in it,” Damon responds as they all bust out in laughter.

Damon is also a girl dad. He shares three daughters, Alexia (27), Isabella (19), and Gia (17), with his wife, Luciana Barroso. The two married in 2005. Jason, also a girl dad, shares four daughters under the age of 6 with Kylie.

Damon continues, noting that before the podcast began, he could hear the girls on Jason’s microphone, calling him back to a time when his girls were young. Then he launches into a great story about the wonder that is Kylie Kelce.

“You guys went to eat, at least your wife did, at a restaurant in Montana,” he said. “Ming Tsai is the chef there, and Ming's a friend of mine. And he told me, ‘Jason Kelce’s wife is a rock star.’”

The group of men burst out laughing, with Travis clapping and yelling for his sister-in-law.

“Yeah, Ky!” he shouts.

Damon continued, “Hey, you guys, she came in, eight month old on one arm. She's got a toddler here. She got four kids hanging off her. He was like, ‘She is a boss.’”

Travis chimes in, “She's unbelievable with those girls.”

“So I don't think I need to give you any advice, cause it sounds like you married the right woman,” Damon responds. “She's a boss.”

Jason replies in agreement while joking, “She is a boss. And she's gotta deal with me too, a fifth kid.”

We’re always happy to welcome more people into the Kylie Kelce Fan Club. Welcome, Matt Damon!