Matthew Lawrence Reveals He Is "Trying" to Have Kids With TLC’s Chilli

In January 2023, every ‘90s kid was hit with a good dose of nostalgia when it was confirmed that Chilli from the legendary R&B group TLC was dating ‘90s heartthrob and Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence.

Chilli — whose given name is Rozonda Thomas — was said to be “very much in love” with Lawrence.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Chilli’s rep told People in January. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Since then, it appears their relationship has only grown. So much so that Lawerence confessed he and Chilli are in the planning stages of having a child of their own.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about whether having a baby with the R&B singer, 52, was “in the cards” in the near future, the podcaster, 43, replied, “I hope, that’s the game plan. You know, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The actor also used the interview as a moment to gush over Chilli, raving about how “special” their new relationship is.

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before … She’s a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We’d be much better off,” Lawrence told the entertainment news show.

Lawrence is freshly divorced from Dancing With The Stars pro — Cheryl Burke — after three years of marriage. The pair initially dated in 2007 after his brother, fellow actor Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on DWTS. They reunited and got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019.

The former couple’s split has been fodder for the tabloids with Burke airing out her grievances with Lawrence’s alleged cheating on TikTok, and Lawrence making headlines by stepping out someone as well-known as Chili after the divorce was finalized.

At the time, Lawrence told ET that his split from Burke was just part of his journey. “It tested me, you know?” he said. “And I learned so much about myself, and I’m so thankful and blessed for the opportunity to grow. And that’s really what came out of it.”

The new couple seems to be moving at lightning speed with the Brotherly Love alum revealing to ET that they have both having met one another’s families including Chilli’s 25-year-old son, Tron, whom Lawrence says is “so cool.”

"It's weird, you know, we have similar upbringings. We have similar families. There are similarities that you wouldn't necessarily think between us and it really works," Lawrence said.

With more and more women having children later in life, this seems totally doable for the new couple.

And who doesn’t want two very attractive ‘90s icons bringing new life into the world that will, no doubt, become Generation Alpha royalty? Wishing them the best.