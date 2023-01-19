Relive the best decade with these shows set in the ‘90s.
That ‘90s Show feels like an answer to any TV fanatic’s prayers. We get to catch up with the Formans and all of their friends while reliving yet another fantastic era. Wanna keep the ‘90s love going? Check out these other amazingly good shows set in your favorite decade.
Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022
More than just a ‘90s-set sitcom, Fresh Off The Boat was also an immigrant story and a love letter to ‘90s hip-hop. If you haven’t watched the colorful, well-cast, and beautifully written show, you’re seriously missing out.
Gilles Mingasson/ABC