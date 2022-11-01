Meghan Markle Details Her Morning Routine With Prince Harry And The Kids

Ever wonder what mom life looks like for Meghan and Harry since they stepped down from their royal duties to live a modern life in California? According to Meghan Markle, it’s pretty normal. The Duchess of Sussex discussed the dynamics of her home life in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes — including that she cooks breakfast for Harry and the kids every morning.

The topic of the episode is described as breaks down “the roles of ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’ and explores the judgments behind them,” stated in the episode summary.

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said. “To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.” She then feeds her three dogs, Guy, Pula, and Mia, and then “Get Archie out the door for school, but it does; it feels like a whirlwind.”

She reveals that daughter Lilibet, 1, just began walking. That means she has two active toddlers at home, along with her son Archie, 3, joking that she’s “in the thick of it — toddling.”

“I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs.”

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know what you’re thinking; what the hell is Harry doing while Meghan is super mom’ing?

Don’t worry, the entrepreneur says, “Oh, my husband? He's great. To do this as a single mom, I bow down to you. How someone does this without a partner to help them through it is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent to raise good kind human beings, and to do that solo, is the most impressive, admirable thing on the planet.”

Show guest Pamela Adlon, who created the comedy series Better Things, is also a single mother of three, and the two discuss the way motherhood shaped them.

“I first just had Archie; now I'm a mom of a daughter,” Markle said to Adlon. “And whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did. I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models. And when I look at a lot of the women that I'm speaking to on this show, you included, I want her to understand that it is not just a box you have to fit into, but you get to be a full-fledged, interesting, curious, kind, strong, all the things, human being. But you also get to be a woman with a voice.”

The retired actress also had the wife of Canada's Prime Minister, Sophie Trudeau, on the episode, and they recounted their recent visit together, which was very much unlike their past gathering, sharing, “We swam, we drank wine, we splashed in the water. Then threw some pool floats in. This wasn't our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles," she continued. "This was the other version of us. Both with wild, curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs. Big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy, like absolute school girls. We were just having so much fun.”

It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indeed created a modern life for themselves, Meghan running a podcast and chasing toddlers, and Harry releasing a raw and unfiltered memoir soon.