Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, isn’t just notorious for his royal ranking but also his trendy moniker. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got candid at the Invictus Games this past weekend with a fellow parent who happened to have a son named Harrison. When Meghan overheard competitor Sherry McBain’s son’s name, Markle admitted to Sherry’s wife Mandy that the royal couple almost used Harrison as Archie’s first name.

McBain told the PA news agency She was “really open” and “very friendly” at the event, recounting how sweet Meghan was with little Archie as he drew what he referred to as a tram. Markle was “very gracious and said that’s a brilliant tram, so he was delighted.”

Archie, short for Archibald, came as a surprising choice back in May 2019 when their first son was born, as many speculated a more traditional name from the Duke and Duchess of Essex. Archibald, which means genuine, bold, and brave, is said to carry ties to Princess Diana, whose ancestor was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll.

While the name Archie emits an American star quality, Harrison, which means “son of Harry,” is more in line with the regal vibes The Queen was probably hoping for. Though the pair went back and forth on which would be the first or middle name, the decision became clear when they decided on their foundation name, Archewell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share they almost named their son Harrison. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Founded in 2020, The two decided on the title because of the term “Arche,” which in Greek means “source of action.” In a statement to People back in 2020, the couple shared, “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

Though star-studded celebrities like Harrison Ford have made the name more popular, it’s evident that little Archie is an activist in the making, and he’s got the title to prove it.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, made their first public appearance together on Friday since stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021, and the family of four now resides in Los Angeles, CA.