Meghan Trainor is a mom first and a celebrity second, and she’s shutting down anyone who insinuates that she doesn’t protect her kids, even if they’re medical professionals. The “All About The Bass” singer recently sat down for an interview with Romper, and dished some seriously disturbing deets about her son’s birth: that nurses questioned her use of antidepressants during pregnancy and implied it was a factor in his NICU stay.

Oh, hell no.

In her final trimester nearing birth, the pop star discovered that her now 19-month-old son, Riley, was still in breach position, so she was scheduled for a C-section. This sudden change in birth plans prompted some unexpected challenges, as baby Riley had trouble waking up to feed and needed to be monitored.

“They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him,” Trainor told Gillian Telling from Romper. “It was really f—ed up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn’t wake up. They said, ‘It’s really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.’ I’d be like, ‘Really? Can’t you just zap him and get him up?’”

Trainor and her Spy Kids hero husband, Daryl Sabara, were able to take Riley home after five days, and though he was healthy, they noticed he didn’t cry much at all the first month. “We kept being like, ‘Uh oh, what’s up with him? Is this what serial killers are like when they’re first born? They never cry?’”

He is not a serial killer; he’s obviously a child spy.

Daryl also shared his experience with negative parenting feedback, saying, “We got terrible advice when we got married. These older generations were like, ‘When you get married, your love life is over.’ And when she was pregnant they’d say, ‘When your child’s life begins, your life ends.’ We both agreed that that is bullsh-t. We never felt that way when we got married, and then with Riley, life has only gotten better.”

Popular opinion: Let’s stop shaming moms for addressing their mental health and doing what works for them. And that goes double for nursing professionals.