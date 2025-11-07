Michelle Obama Admits She Won't Take Parenting Advice From "Young Mommy Bloggers"

Former first lady, author, and general badass mom, Michelle Obama, did not hold back when she shared her unfiltered take on "young mommy bloggers” during a recent appearance promoting her new book, The Look.

Obama, 61, visited People Inc., America’s largest book publisher, in New York this week to talk about her new book. While speaking to actress and fellow mom, La La Anthony, in front of a live audience, the former first lady admitted that when it comes to parenting advice, she’s not listening to young moms online.

"Let me hear what you think when they're 27, and that's when I'll take your advice," Obama said. "It's crazy … maybe you can tell me about the latest stroller, but that is it. Otherwise, you are insecure, losing sleep, and you don't know what you're doing."

Obama, mom to Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, questioned why parents are listening to young mother bloggers.

"I wanna talk to Marian Robinson," Obama continued. "I want to talk to a woman who has raised the first lady. You know all parent bloggers should be grown people."

The clip sparked debate in the comments. Many mothers disagreed with Obama’s opinion and said that younger parents deserve space to share their experiences.

"There are plenty of young parents with wayyyy more sense than their parents and grandparents. With age definitely comes wisdom but only if you’re wise enough to see it and understand it," one user wrote.

"I love her but I'll never be too wise to learn from someone younger than me," another added.

Others totally greed with the former first lady, writing, “👏👏👏I still don’t know what I’m doing and now I don’t even know what the right or trendy stroller is”

One user said she saw both sides of the conversation, writing, “Respectfully, I see both sides. There’s so much wisdom in hearing from mothers who’ve been through it and can look back with perspective. But there’s also deep value in hearing from moms in the thick of it — the ones actively breaking cycles and figuring things out as they go. Every stage has something worth sharing. And honestly, anyone claiming to be a parenting “expert” might be missing the point — we’re all just doing our best with the kids we know better than anyone else.”