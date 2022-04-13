Brace yourselves, parents, because there’s a new, annoyingly catchy kid song in town thanks to Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel. The pair set out on a mission to dethrone “Baby Shark” as the most watched YouTube video of all time — and they came up with a potty song to end all potty songs.

Introducing, “Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop!”

Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel’s new kid song.

How did the duo create this instant classic, you ask? Well, they brainstormed all the things two-year-olds like — dinosaurs, garbage trucks, toys — and landed on food and farting as their No. 1 picks. And so, the “Yum Yum” song and dance was born.

“It’s already in my head,” Kimmel told Perry as they created the bop during a taped segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It’s so annoying,” Perry added as they high-fived.

“Clap your hands and stomp your feet / Give me something good to eat / Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop,” Perry and Kimmel sing as they mime eating and, uh, defecation. “First the food goes in your mouth / Then it starts to travel south / Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop,” they continue.

The two-minute song has an accompanying music video, which features cameos from Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, his wife Molly McNearney, and beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton.

“I’m sorry. I’m very sorry,” a smiling Kimmel told viewers after the song’s debut.

If nothing, the video will surely give you a good laugh as it was crafted by two experienced parents. Perry is mom to 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her partner Orlando Bloom and Kimmel is dad to nearly 5-year-old son Billy, 7-year-old daughter Jane, and older children Katherine, 30, and Kevin, 28, from a previous marriage.

Get ready for the earworm to be in your head for the next few hours, but hey, anything’s better than “Baby Shark,” right? Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo...