‘Miss Nelson Is Missing’ Movie In The Works At Netflix With Melissa McCarthy To Star

Who else remembers Viola Swamp? She was one of children’s literature’s most scary substitute teachers from the classic book, Miss Nelson Is Missing by Harry Allard. I think this book has a permanent place in my brain as one of my first core memories.

In some fun news that we all could use right now, Netflix is in early development on Miss Nelson Is Missing, a live-action adaptation of the classic children’s book, according to Deadline.

Melissa McCarthy will star in the film as Miss Nelson, the sweet teacher who “disappears” to teach her rowdy students a lesson in appreciation after she’s replaced by the ultra-strict substitute known as Miss Viola Swamp. And *spoiler alert* since Miss Nelson orchestrated her own absence to make the kids grateful for her in the first place, McCarthy is also playing the creepy and mysterious Miss Viola Swamp as well.

Writer Brad Copeland is adapting the screenplay from the 1977 book written by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall. Reese Witherspoon will serve as a producer on Miss Nelson Is Missing through her production company, Hello Sunshine, along with Lauren Neustadter. Other producers on the film include McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone via On the Day Productions, Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey, and HarperCollins Productions’ Caroline Fraser.

After the news broke, several millennials and Gen X Thread users shared their excitement for the upcoming film adaptation.

“Miss Nelson Is Missing is getting a Netflix adaptation. 😭🤍 And Melissa McCarthy is said to star in it. What a strange and beautiful full circle moment for childhood me and young adult me,” one user wrote.

“Flawless. No notes, I’ll take two tickets,” another said.

“I used to LOVE this book!! Melissa is actually great casting for this too!”

Another said, “My favorite children's book being adapted into a movie, best news ever!”

“omg i haven’t thought about this book in forever! i hope it’s cute” another wrote.

No details on a release date for Miss Nelson Is Missing have been announced.