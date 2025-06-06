I don't know about you, but whenever summer gets close enough for the temperatures to start soaring, going to the movie theater shoots up to the top of my preferred activities list. Ice cold A/C, a bucket of popcorn the size of my head, and entertainment that keeps my kids quiet for at least an hour? Yes, please, is this heaven? Even if it's a rare kid-free night out, something about the summer just makes me want to spend my spare time staring at the big screen. Maybe it's because it's blockbuster season, or maybe I really do just want to enjoy a climate-controlled room paid for by someone else. Either way, going to the movies will forever be my favorite seasonal excursion.

What's not my favorite, though, is the time-suck of trying to figure out what's out now and what's kid-friendly versus definitely better for adults. To save us all a little time, I've rounded up a selection of new movies now in theaters. So, when you're looking for something to do that doesn't involve sweating your face off in the June sun, you've got options.

Kid-Friendly New Releases

Lilo & Stitch

It’s understandable if you’re a bit wary about remakes, but trust me when I say this one delivers! We all know the story: a spirited Hawaiian girl, who is being raised by her sister after the loss of their parents, meets a mischievous alien and forms an unlikely bond. The Disney live-action adaptation has a few twists that might surprise you, but the heart and soul of the original are right there, too. The music alone is worth buying tickets!

The Last Rodeo

If you want to take the whole fam to the movies — I’m talking grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, kids... whoever! — take a look at The Last Rodeo. In this heartfelt drama, retired bull-riding champion Joe Wainwright (played by the always fantastic Neal McDonough) returns to the ring to win prize money so his grandson can receive lifesaving medical treatment. It’s a story of redemption that’ll have everyone believing in the power of second chances.

A Minecraft Movie

Listen, you’ve probably been fighting your tweens off over seeing this movie for weeks, and that’s valid. But it’s summer now. They’re bored and only going to annoy the heck out of you even more — just do yourself a favor and go see it while it’s still on the big screen. Besides, with Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge in the cast, there’s a lot for you to enjoy, too.

For Kid-Free Outings

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Fans of John Wick will want to head to the theater to see this spinoff, which follows ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas). Reviewers have been raving about how the film would be good even without the John Wick scenes — although, of course, those scenes are *chef’s kiss.* I’d go see this one for Norman Reedus, if nothing else.

The Phoenician Scheme

Love a star-studded cast? Say less — this movie delivers Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, and more. Wes Anderson’s latest film focuses on industrialist Zsa-zsa Korda (Del Toro), who appoints his estranged nun daughter (Threapleton) the sole heir to his estate. Shenanigans ensue.

Dangerous Animals

Hands-down, my favorite kind of summer movie to see is anything with sharks. It’s gotta be the ‘80s baby in me, having grown up watching the Jaws franchise. I also heavily gravitate toward Australian cinema (if you’ve never watched The Reef, do so immediately), so I was ~sat~ when I saw the first trailer for this thriller about a deranged charter captain who uses sharks as part of his twisted — and homicidal — schemes.

The Life of Chuck

The accolades this Mike Flanagan film has been getting are unreal: “one of the most profoundly beautiful films ever,” “It’s A Wonderful Life for today,” “a life-affirming masterpiece.” It’s definitely enough to pique my interest! The cast is also pretty unreal, featuring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Matthew Lillard, and more. Adapted from a Stephen King novella, it reverse-chronicles the life of a man named Charles Krantz.

The Ritual

If not sleeping is something you’re into, join me in seeing the nightmare fuel that is this movie. Based on a true story, it centers on the 1928 exorcism of Emma Schmidt, one of the most documented cases in U.S. history. Al Pacino plays seasoned exorcist Father Theophilus Riesinger, so you know it’s going to be good.