Congratulations are in order for everyone’s favorite sing-songy YouTuber! Children’s entertainer and all-around gem of a human, Ms. Rachel, has welcomed her second child with Broadway personality husband, Aron Accurso, via surrogate.

Rachel Griffin-Accurso posted on Instagram, announcing the arrival of “sweet baby Susannah” via surrogacy after medical reasons resulted in her being unable to carry her baby.

The announcement comes weeks after she revealed that 'family issues' were the reason behind her mysterious two-month-long absence from the platform.

In her announcement, the social media star and child educator shared a sweet selfie snuggling with Susannah, adding a caption reading, “We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! 💕 We are so in love!”

“Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

She continued, “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons, and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her. Aron - Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

She and Aron already share a son, Thomas, born in 2018.

In September 2024, Accurso shared that she'd experienced a miscarriage before welcoming her son. Accurso shared a Reel on her Instagram, sitting at her piano and singing a song.

"Rainbow baby, dream come true. Rainbow baby, if you knew," Accurso sang. "Every prayer we said for you. Rainbow baby dream come true."

"My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby 💗 So much love to anyone who understands ❤️," Accurso wrote in her caption.

Accurso reshared the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm sorry for your loss if you understand this song. Love you 🌈❤️."

Wishing nothing but love, health, and happiness to Ms. Rachel and her family!