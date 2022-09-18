Last week, the Strong National Museum of Play announced this year’s finalists to become part of the organization’s National Toy Hall of Fame. Bingo, Settlers of Catan, the piñata, and the Spirograph are just a handful of the toys nominated to join the ranks of other iconic games and toys like the Teddy Bear, American Girl Dolls, and Scrabble.

What makes a toy worthy of joining the Strong Museum’s National Toy Hall of Fame? According to the museum’s website, the group “recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period.” And as to what exactly qualifies as a toy? Anything that kids can play with, even if it is found in nature — like one of last year’s inductees, sand, which has been around since, you know, forever.

This year there are 12 finalists:

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Catan (aka Settlers of Catan)

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe action figures

Nerf Toys

Piñata

Phase 10

Pound Puppies

Rack-o

Spirograph

Top

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years. Masters of the Universe and Pound Puppies became classics in the 1980s, but they too have greatly influenced the world of play,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections, said in an official statement. “All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022.”

Fans of all ages can vote on which toys will make it to the coveted Hall of Fame until September 21, 2022 as part of the “Player’s Choice” ballot. The three toys that garner the most public votes will join the top three submissions selected by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee. Fans will get to see if their favorite toy made the cut on November 10, when this year’s inductees will be announced.

As of now, there are 77 toys in the National Toy Hall of Fame. There is also a separate World Video Game Hall of Fame that includes the likes of Dance Dance Revolution, Ms. Pac-Man, and The Oregon Trail.

For those who want to vote as part of the Player’s Choice Ballot, be sure to submit it before September 21. Click here to make your voice heard.