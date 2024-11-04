I’m a big “Netflix and chill” person pretty much always, but there’s something extra special about this time of the year. The Netflix holiday lineup never misses, and who wouldn’t want to curl up with a favorite blanket and light a festive candle for every seasonal Netflix and chill? This year, Netflix is hitting us with a new holiday-themed rom-com every Wednesday through November (starting this week, Nov. 6), along with holiday versions of your favorite series like Great British Baking Show and Is It Cake? And, oh yeah, there are even three new animated holiday movies to come.

Don’t worry, a ton of your favorites from previous years are available on Netflix, too, but there’s something so fun about Netflix “dropping” new movies and holiday episodes rather than everything already being loaded up and ready to watch. You can plan ahead with your partner, your besties, and even your kids to have a streaming night with any or all of the new holiday offerings, and then you’ve got plenty to rewatch when you need a comfort movie to get you through those hours of wrapping.

It’s never too early for the holidays. Here are some of the can’t-miss Netflix holiday offerings to put on your schedule.

The Holiday Rom-Coms Netflix Netflix is really amping up their holiday rom-com offerings with four new films, each premiering in November. And each one is going to star the perfect person from the 2000s, so prepare to get excited and delighted. Meet Me Next Christmas (Nov. 6) — Starring Christina Milian (yes, millennials, rise up!), this Christmas rom-com also has an added bonus of a plot centering around a Pentatonix Christmas concert, where a woman hopes to meet the man of her dreams. Hot Frosty (Nov. 13) — Lacey Chabert (another millennial win!) stars in this holiday romance where, as the name suggests, there will be an incredibly attractive snowman... who is legit a snowman with a just-born-yesterday attitude and the inability to last when the colder temps are gone. The Merry Gentlemen (Nov. 20) — In a classic Christmas rom-com move, The Merry Gentlemen is about a Broadway dancer who wants to save her parents’ small-town nightclub (that’s a thing!) by orchestrating an all-male Christmas-themed dance revue. And this one stars (wait for it) Chad Michael Murray. You’re welcome. Our Little Secret (Nov. 27) — The ultimate millennial holiday gift, a brand new Lindsay Lohan rom-com finds our favorite comeback gal and an ex under the same roof for the holidays as they discover their current partners are siblings. I, personally, cannot wait for this one.

The Holiday-Themed Netflix Specials Netflix Netflix always has some great specials, and this holiday season isn’t any different. From Sabrina Carpenter to Paul Hollywood, there’s a holiday-themed show for everyone out there. Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (live weekly through Dec. 10) — David Chang is such a great comfort watch any time of the year, but watch him cook for his friends with a holiday twist on this season. Is It Cake? Holidays (Nov. 28) — Pretty self-explanatory, right? This is always a favorite for the kiddos, so grab your own slice of cake and some hot cocoa to enjoy. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Dec. 6) — Duets, comedic performances, special guests... this Christmas musical spectacular with Sabrina Carpenter has it all. Such a fun treat to watch with the whole family. Maybe an espresso martini with this? The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Dec. 9) — Again, self-explanatory, and you know you’re still dying to watch it.

The Holiday Animated Features Netflix Spellbound (Nov. 22) — Starring the enormously talented Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, and many, many more, Spellbound is about a teenage girl who must head into the forest to break a curse after her parents get transformed into monsters. Alan Menken does the music, and tons of animation veterans are involved, so you know it’s going to be the perfect family movie this holiday season. That Christmas (Nov. 4) — I am so excited for That Christmas, a series of tales of intertwining families based on a children’s book trilogy by Richard Curtis (yes, the Notting Hill and Love Actually guy). Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Jan. 3) — Another feature that’s going to give you all the nostalgic feels, Wallace and Gromit are back just after the holidays with a brand new silly adventure.

The Holiday Movie To Make You Cry Netflix To top it all off, there’s one new Netflix movie this holiday season that’s bound to make you cry. Mary, starring Noa Cohen as the title character and Anthony Hopkins as King Herod, tells the story of Jesus’ immaculate conception and birth through the eyes of the woman whose story is only ever told with rose glasses. This is a biblical coming-of-age story through Mary’s narrative, and I can’t wait to watch it and feel all the feels. Mary premieres on Netflix on Dec. 6.

Well, your holiday movie schedule is sorted! And don’t forget, you can still catch plenty of your favorites like The Christmas Chronicles, Klaus, and Family Switch anytime on Netflix.