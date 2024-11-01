Now that we’re in the final stretch of the year, it’s officially “hunker down at home” season. This little window between fall and winter is prime cozy time, and it would be a shame not to take full advantage of that. Here to help? Netflix’s latest lineup of family-friendly movies and shows, ready to be cued up for movie nights or “snow days” (if you live somewhere that doesn’t see snow, like I do, this translates to “personal days”).

If you want to get a jump on the holiday spirit, you could cue up the Is It Cake? holiday special. Or if your crew can’t resist a new animated movie to watch while you snack on whatever festive baked good you’ve got in the oven, the highly anticipated Spellbound won’t let you down.

So, pull out those matching family PJs and whip up some cocoa — there are lots of great picks to choose from right now.

What’s New on Netflix in November? The Highlight Reel

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish — Nov. 15

I will never pass up the opportunity to watch something from the Fairly OddParents universe with my kids. The short-and-sweet synopsis for this series? After moving to the city of Dimmadelphia with her parents, Hazel discovers that her next-door neighbors are magical fairy godparents in disguise!

Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 2) — Nov. 15

It’s almost time to say goodbye to everyone’s favorite nostalgic karate saga. It’ll definitely be bittersweet when the second installment of the final season drops, seeing Miyagi-Do fight to become the world champions at the Sekai Taikai. Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team as the global tournament approaches, but will it be enough to overcome old enemies and new threats?

Our Oceans — Nov. 20

If you want to add a little educational component to your family’s couch-rotting, dive into Our Oceans. This docuseries (narrated by former president Barack Obama) tells the extraordinary stories of marine life and the awe-inspiring animals that dwell beneath the surface of Earth’s five oceans.

Spellbound — Nov. 22

We’ve been counting down the days until this one! In Spellbound, a tenacious young teenager must journey into the wild on a daring quest after her parents, the rulers of Lumbria, get turned into giant monsters by a mysterious curse.

Bonus: You may even be able to catch Spellbound’s mobile truck as it travels the country — it’ll hit Times Square in New York on Nov. 10; Atlanta Botanical Garden Opening Night in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 16; Florida Mall in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 17; and the Mall of America in Minneapolis on Nov. 23. Guests will have the chance to enjoy customized hot cocoa inspired by the lights of Lumbria and snap photos with adorable king and queen monster inflatables.

Is It Cake? Holiday — Nov. 28

This holiday special brings back nine all-star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Over four joy-filled episodes, you can watch these super-talented confectioners duke it out, crafting delicious replica ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers, and more.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in November

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — Nov. 1

Goosebumps — Nov. 1

Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months — Nov. 1

Mr. Peabody & Sherman — Nov. 1

One Piece: Punk Hazard — Nov. 1

Transformers Earthspark (Season 1) — Nov. 8

Wonderoos (Season 2) — Nov. 18

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express — Nov. 21

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 4) — Nov. 22

Lego Friends The Next Chapter (Season 2) — Nov. 27

Curl up, cue up, and enjoy!