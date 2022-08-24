21 New Books We Can’t Wait to Cozy Up With This Fall

Beach read season may be slipping away, but I-just-want-curl-up-with-a-cozy-blanket-and-book season is on the horizon. Pumpkin spice is taking over stores, there’s a chill in the air, and the autumn leaves are changing — and so are people’s reading palettes. Book lovers are exchanging love stories set on the lake for murder mysteries in the woods and destination reads for holiday season-inspired meet-cutes. ‘Tis the season, right?

Bookworms are in for a treat this fall. From romance novelists Elena Armas’s and Jasmine Guillory’s highly anticipated September releases and a coming-of-age story by the beloved Kevin Wilson, to DeuxMoi’s buzzy Anon Pls. and Celeste Ng’s transformative narrative, this fall is stacked with fantastic new titles. Whether you celebrate Halloween by reading spooky horror books all October long or enjoy sipping on a PSL while reading an enemies-to-lovers storyline, there’s a book on this list for everyone.

Here are the best 2022 fall releases we can’t wait to read in front of a cozy fire with a cup of hot apple cider and our favorite weighted blanket:

The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas

One tiny New York apartment. Two spare keys. What could go wrong? Romance novelist Rosie is having a serious case of writer’s block so when her friend’s sexy cousin, Lucas — who also happens to be her temporary sublet roommate — offers to help, she obliges. Purely for inspiration reasons, Lucas and Rosie go on romantic dates around the city. In six weeks, Rosie will hand in her draft and Lucas will head back to Spain. It’s the perfect plan… as long as they don’t catch feelings.

Publishes September 6

The Most Likely Club by Elyssa Friedland

At their 25-year high school reunion, four lifelong friends down on their luck make a pack to achieve their senior class superlatives: Most Likely to Win the White House, Cure Cancer, Open a Michelin-Starred Restaurant, and Join the Forbes 400. They are the “Most Likely Girls,” and they’ll stop at nothing to prove not all the cool kids peak in high school.

Publishes September 6

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

Viivian manages the best Jazz girl group in town — and she doesn’t wholeheartedly believe that just because The Salvations are made up of her daughters, Ruth Esther, and Chloe. When their big break comes knocking, so do new changes to the neighborhood. Of those includes a team of white developers looking to buy out Fillmore’s Black property owners. With their goals and dreams (both as a group and individually) on the brink, Vivian and The Salvations find themselves running down different paths of action.

Publishes September 6

Imposter by Bradeigh Godfrey

It’s been three years since their parents’ tragic death. Seconds before Rosie confides a troubling secret in her beloved sister, a car accident changes their lives forever. Lilian is OK, but Rosie is left uncommunicative. Was the crash happenstance or was the other driver sending a message? Convinced of the latter, Lilian digs into Rosie’s past looking for clues as to what this big secret could be. What she unearths is more disturbing than she could have imagined.

Publishes September 13

Typecast by Andrea J. Stein

Year 31 is shaping up to be a bit of a doozy for preschool teacher Callie Dressler. Not only has she relocated to her vacant childhood home, but her pregnant sister, brother-in-law, and 4-year-old niece are —temporarily — bunking in the room next door, too. Oh, and her ex-boyfriend turned their very raw, real-life breakup into a film. An emergency run-in with her sister’s cute architect sends Callie off the deep end. How can she move forward when she’s still stuck in the past?

Publishes September 13

The House Party by Rita Cameron

Author Rita Cameron dives into the world of checks and balances in this literary coming-of-age novel about a group of privileged high school seniors who have a night of reckless fun trashing the newly built home of Philly’s newest resident, Maja Jensen. Did they think they’d just be able to get away with it because of their families’ wealth and power status? As the investigation deepens, Maja’s marriage begins to close in, post-high school plans are suddenly murky, and the town is forced to take sides.

Publishes September 13

A Very Typical Family by Sierra Godfrey

In this darkly humorous and messy family story, Natalie returns to her estranged, late mother’s estate that has just been appointed to Natalie and her siblings, Lynn and Jake, who Natalie sent to prison over 15 years ago. Did someone say, awkward? To make matters worse, Natalie lost out on her dream job to her boyfriend and it turns out Lynn has a teenage son she didn’t know about. Oh, and Jake is missing.

Publishes September 13

Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory

A one night stand with a sexy stranger sends Margot into an office walk of shame the following morning when she learns the stranger is her new employee. A Silicon Valley tech vet, Luke is looking for a fresh start and nothing sounds more relaxing than working at his friend’s Napa winery. Sure, sleeping with your boss is lowkey unethical; but with chemistry as passionate as theirs, it would be a crime not to test the waters and see where it could go.

Publishes September 20

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

Bird hasn’t had any communication his mother since he was 9 years old. Now 12, he finds himself thinking about her more often. Simultaneously, the authorities have issued a warrant for all libraries to remove unpatriotic reading material, including pieces written by Bird’s mother, a Chinese American poet. When Bird receives a cryptic drawing in the mail, he sets out to find his mother.

Publishes October 4

When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar

Author Fatimah Asghar’s debut novel explores the lives of and relationship between three Muslim American sisters, who are left to raise on another after their parents pass. As the eldest, Noreen feels a responsibility to play the role of both mother and sister, but she also has her own hopes and dreams. Aisha is the middle sister, who’ll do anything to keep their family unit intact. Kausar is still very much grieving their parents’ death while also trying to come into her own understanding of gender.

Publishes October 18

Poster Girl by Veronica Roth

In this dystopian mystery, a megalopolis called the Delegation is overthrown with its most influential leaders locked away — consequently, the townspeople are longer tracked by the ocular implant Insight, aka Big Brother. A decade later, Delegation’s former poster girl, Sonya, is given a proposition: find the missing girl and you’ll be released from prison. Her journey to freedom takes her through a post-Delegation world that’s had 10 years to rebuild, making her mission (and the dark secrets she uncovers) that much more treacherous.

Publishes October 18

Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz

New York City transplant Ruby Jones is not having a good week. Then she comes across a woman’s floating dead body in the Hudson River. Newly 18 and with only $600 and a stolen camera to her name, Alice Lee was only living in the city for a month before she was tragically killed. Fixated, Ruby sets out to uncover the who, what, how, and why of Manhattan’s latest Jane Doe — and what’s on the camera?

Publishes November 1

Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun

Ellie Oliver is just trying to get by in this queer rom-rom about a heartbroken coffee barista, who drunkenly agrees to a marriage of convenience with the store’s landlord. Andrew is sitting on a mound of gold, but a silly rule is getting in his way of the fortune — and he knows Ellie could use the cash after losing her dream job (read: cushy salary). It’s all going according to plan until Ellie meets Andrew’s family, including his sister, AKA the woman who broke her heart.

Publishes November 1

Flight Risk by Cherie Priest

Seattle detective Grady Merritt crosses paths with psychic travel agent Leda Foley when he discovers his dog’s new chew toy (spoiler alert: it’s a human leg) is tied to a missing person’s case Leda is working on. Two brains are better than one, so Grady and Leda team up to solve the case. Whose leg is it and how are they related to the missing woman Leda is looking for? Furthermore, why didn’t the husband report his missing wife? This is the second book in the Booking Agent Series, but can be read as a standalone.

Publishes November 1

Kiss Me, Catalina by Priscilla Oliveras

The Capuleta family saga continues in author Priscilla Oliveras’s forthcoming love story between mariachi tourmates Catalina “Cat” and Patricio Galán. Sure, they get on each other’s nerves; but that isn’t enough to suppress the passion and heat they feel around each other. Will their seven-week tour be the perfect recipe for a breakup ballad or an epic love song?

Publishes November 1

The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch

Former college sweethearts Frankie and Ezra are reunited for the first time in 10 years back on their old stomping grounds for a mutual friend’s wedding. The next morning Frankie wakes up not only to find Ezra in her bed, but his grandmother’s ring on her finger. You know, *that* finger. They have no idea how this could have happened. Set against a charming New England campus on the eve of the new millennium, The Rewind is all about second chance love, old friends, and ‘90s nostalgia.

Publishes November 1

Anon Pls. by DeuxMoi

In this meta and entertaining work of fiction, celeb stylist assistant Cricket Lopez drunkenly restores her old fashion Instagram account as an anonymous celebrity gossip page — consequently, sending her into overnight stardom as people start crowding her DMs with celebrity tea. As the account starts infiltrating her career, friendships, dating life, and identity, Cricket will have to start answering some questions.

Publishes November 8

Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

“The edge is a shantytown filled with gold seekers. We are fugitives, and the law is skinny with hunger for us,” reads an eye-stopping, anonymously-signed poster. No one in Coalfield knows Frankie Budge and Zeke are the master creative minds behind the pop-up art that’s causing havoc around their small town. Fast forward 20 years, a journalist phones Frances Budge asking if they can interview her about the Coalfield Panic of 1996.

Publishes November 8

The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh

On New Year’s Eve, Rhys hosts an extravagant end-of-the-year bash at his lake house for the village. On New Year’s Day, Rhys is found dead in the lake and Ffion Morgan has declared every partygoer a suspect. In a town this small, everyone has a well-kept secret, including Ffion. As they piece together the night’s events and unravel lies told, their suspect list goes from one person to how many people were involved in Rhys’s death — and why?

Publishes November 8

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger

Hannah’s brother whisks her, their spouses, and another couple away to a secluded yet luxurious cabin (complete with a private chef and state-of-the-art amenities) in celebration of Hannah’s birthday. Then things get weird. As the incoming storm turns deadly, their rental host can’t quit hovering and the chef’s cabin history lesson is more disturbing than interesting. With everyone on edge, secrets will come out and payback from long ago will be restored.

Publishes November 8

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

Parents and business partners Yasmen and Josiah have finally found their post-divorce groove. They’re getting along, seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to growing their business, and they’ve got the co-parenting thing nailed down. But, they’d be lying if they said there still wasn’t a little bit of a romantic spark between the two of them…and then they kiss…and you can guess what happens next. Is their love worth giving a second chance, despite the road that led them here?

Publishes November 15