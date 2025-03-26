Spring has sprung, it’s actually nice to be outdoors again, and your family is probably spending a little less time holed up indoors on the weekends hiding from inclement weather. But when you do hit the couch to chill at the end of a fun day outside, it’s nice to know what new family-friendly movies and shows are streaming on Netflix this month. March brought us a cool new werewolf series, a brand new Spongebob movie, and more, and April is slated to be just as entertaining.

For starters, April is Earth Month, and Netflix will be putting up a couple of curated collections for families to enjoy. Their Sustainability Stories collection will feature “diverse stories for the whole family, featuring natural wonders and fantastic creatures,” according to the brand. It’s basically a giant playlist of nature-oriented movies and shows, from Octonauts to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Next, scroll through the Earth Day Playlist, a list of sustainability-themed episodes of your kid’s favorite shows.

What’s New On Netflix In April? The Highlight Reel

Blippi’s Job Show — April 7

Blippi and Meekah are back, and this time they’re determined to learn about pretty much every kind of job they can. So, from working at a grocery store to becoming an astronaut, they’ll investigate how jobs get done every day and what people like dance teachers, monster truck drivers, and astronauts really do.

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — April 21

Pangolins are endangered, and even dedicated rescuers haven’t seen many (or any!) in the wild. When a man meets Kulu, a pangolin rescued from the illegal wildlife trade in South America, his mission is to rehabilitate Kulu and teach him to be wild again. If the trailer is any indication, this documentary will really tug on your heartstrings.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 — The Search for Laqua Part 2 — April 25

Trainers Liko, Roy, and Dot travel to the Paldea region to master the art of Terastallization, which gives their Pokémon a gemstone-like appearance and some unique new skills in battle. They’ll make new friends, learn about new Pokémon, and solve some ancient mysteries along the way.

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight — April 30

In this limited series, a bit of ancient history comes to life in a hilarious way. It’s 50 B.C., and Gaul is holding out against the Roman empire. Caesar is plotting to use their own laws and customs against them to seize control of their clan, but Asterix and Obelix mean to defend it however they can.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In April

The Croods — April 1

Matilda — April 1

Rudy — April 1

Rise of the Guardians — April 1

Alpha — April 1

New! Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — April 3

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — April 3 New! Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 — April 9

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 — April 9 The Addams Family — April 9

New! Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 4 — April 10

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 4 — April 10 Young Sheldon: Season 7 — April 15

A Dog’s Way Home — April 24

So, what will you be watching this month? In my house, we’ll likely prioritize breezing through the new season of Pokémon.