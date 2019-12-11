75 Quotes & Jokes About Spring To Brighten Up Your Day

Ah, spring... the definition of new beginnings. With birds chirping and flowers blooming, there’s nothing lovelier than springtime. With longer and warmer days, fun, play, and mischief are in the air. Not only is it a new season, but it’s the time of year animals and flowers reemerge to produce new life and beauty. It’s the start of the warm season when people emerge from their hibernations and spend a little more time outside. Spring is about freshness and the beauty of nature in all its forms.

But spring is more than the start of warm weather and beautiful flowers. It’s filled with family-orientated and exciting holidays like Easter, Passover, April Fool’s Day, 4/20, Earth Day, Arbor Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, and Holi (to name a few). Can you imagine having Easter egg hunts inside or picking up trash and planting trees for Earth Day in the snow? Spring is part of the reason these holidays are so much fun! So, in preparation for this amazing season, put out the bird feeder, buy some flowers, and switch over to brighter bedsheets and home decor. Besides the approaching holidays, spring prep will definitely put some pep in your step.

To help brighten your spring day, we collected the most inspiring and funny jokes and quotes about spring, from rain to flowers to bunny rabbits.

Giphy

Spring Quotes

“Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson “In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” — Mark Twain “April hath put a spirit of youth in everything. (Sonnet XCVIII)” — William Shakespeare “Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil.” — Bishop Reginald Heber “If you’ve never been thrilled to the very edges of your soul by a flower in spring bloom, maybe your soul has never been in bloom.” — Audra Foveo “Always it’s Spring and everyone’s in love and flowers pick themselves.”— E.E. Cummings “I think that we must have loved each other all our lives, and that each succeeding spring was a word in the revelation of that love, not to be understood until, in the fullness of time, the whole sentence was written out in that most beautiful of all beautiful springs.” — Lucy Maud Montgomery “I love the smell of rain and growing things.” — Serina Hernandez “Behold, my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love.” — Sitting Bull “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” — Roger Hornsby “In springtime, love is carried on the breeze. Watch out for flying passion and kisses whizzing by your head.” — Emma Racine Defleur “The first real day of spring is like the first time a boy holds your hand. A flood of skin-tingling warmth consumes you, and everything shines with a fresh, colorful glow, making you forget that anything as cold and harsh as winter ever existed.”— Richelle E. Goodrich “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet “If people did not love one another, I really don’t see what use there would be in having any spring.” — Victor Hugo “I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older.” — Virginia Woolf “That is one good thing about this world…there are always sure to be more springs.” — L.M. Montgomery “Spring won’t let me stay in this house any longer! I must get out and breathe the air deeply again.” — Gustav Mahler “The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!” — Jen Selinsky “Blossom by blossom the spring begins.” — Algernon Charles Swinburne “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party!’” — Robin Williams “Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm.” — John Muir “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” —Virgil A. Kraft “Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” — Lilly Pulitzer “I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather God has to offer.”— Dodie Smith “Spring is when you feel like whistling, even with a shoe full of slush.” — Doug Larson “In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” — Margaret Atwood “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” — Leo Tolstoy What did the older flower say to the younger flower? You’re really growing there, bud! “What a strange thing to be alive beneath cherry blossoms.” ― Kobayashi Issa “The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”— S. Brown “The flowers of late winter and early spring occupy places in our hearts well out of proportion to their size.” — Gertrude S. Wister “I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” — Millard Kaufman “When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest. The only thing that could spoil a day was people and if you could keep from making engagements, each day had no limits. People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself.” ― Ernest Hemingway “It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

Spring Jokes

Why are frogs so happy? Because they eat whatever bugs them. Which monster plays the most April Fool’s jokes? Prankenstein. Why should you start a gardening business? To rake in the cash. Which type of bow can’t be tied? A rainbow. What falls but never gets hurt? The spring rain. If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims. What did the summer say to the spring? Help — I’m about to fall! What goes up when spring rain comes down? An umbrella. Can bees fly in the rain? Only when they wear their yellow jackets. What kind of garden did the baker have? A “flour” garden. What was the Easter Bunny’s favorite vegetable? EGG-plant. What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny. Knock Knock. Who’s there? June. June who? “June know any good knock knock jokes?” Why did the gardener bury all her money? To make her soil rich. What can be seen in the middle of “April” and “March,” but can’t be seen in the beginning or end of either one? The letter “r.” Why did the gardener plant a seed in the pond? To grow a water-melon. What do you call it when it’s raining chickens and ducks in April? FOWL spring weather. What happens when you tell an egg a joke? It cracks up. What’s the difference between a spring roll and a summer roll? Seasoning Did you hear about the pregnant bedbug? She’s having a baby in the spring. What do trees feel in spring? Releaf. What do you call a rabbit that tells good jokes? A funny bunny. How do you get a water bed more bouncy? Add spring water. What’s the biggest difference between Thanksgiving and April Fool’s Day? On one you’re thankful but on the other you’re prankful. How does a bee brush its hair? With a honeycomb. How excited was the gardener about spring? So excited he wet his plants. What is spring’s favorite kind of pickles? Daffo-dills. What kind of socks does a gardener wear? Garden hose. Which crime fighter likes spring the most? Robin Which month can’t make a decision? MAYbe. What was the name of the girl with a frog sitting on her head? Lily. When do monkeys fall from the sky? During Ape-ril showers! Can February March? No, but April May! What do you call a grizzly bear caught in a spring shower? A drizzly bear. Why are flowers so friendly in the spring? They always have new buds. What season is it when you are on a trampoline? Spring-time! What flowers grow on faces? Tulips (Two-lips)! Why are trees very forgiving? Because in the fall, they “Let It Go,” and in the spring, they “turn over a new leaf.” How can you tell the weather’s getting warmer? There’s a little spring in everyone’s step. Why is the letter “A” like a flower? A bee (B) comes after it!