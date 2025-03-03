11 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch With Your Kids In March 2025

March is here, which means spring is on its way and the weather is finally getting milder. After busy school days and weekend outings, what should you come home and watch, all piled on the couch together? Netflix has a great lineup of new family-friendly titles streaming this month, including some reboots of millennials' most beloved characters and new seasons of your kid's favorite shows.

The month of March is actually National Reading Month, so Netflix is adding a fun "Based On Books For Kids" section where you can watch screen adaptations of your kids' favorite novels and picture books. There, you'll find movies like How To Train Your Dragon, Harold and the Purple Crayon, The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants, and so much more. The platform also announced a new show is in the works: a reimagined series based on Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

So, between spring events and reading time, here's a big list of what's new on Netflix for kids and families alike in March. Whether you want to revisit Bikini Bottom or traipse on down to CoComelon Lane, there's something fresh for everyone this month.

What’s New On Netflix In March? The Highlight Reel

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 3 — Streaming now

The Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage is up for grabs; who will claim it as their ultimate prize? Coop and his friends have been training for this moment their whole lives. At last, three epic, original races will decide who wins.

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship — March 6

Best friends Brooklyn, Malibu, Nikki, and Teresa are heading to New York City for spring break! They plan to help Teresa’s cousin open up her new restaurant and see all the sights they can. Together, they learn traditional Mexican recipes and how they fit into Teresa’s family history as they prep for the grand opening.

Plankton: The Movie — March 7

Plankton spent most of our childhoods one flawless plan away from world domination. Perhaps his time has actually come... or will he surprise us and save us all? In this movie, Plankton’s computer wife, Karen, has finally gotten sick of his antics, and she decides to take over his plot for world domination without him. (If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself, right?) What will become of Bikini Bottom, and who will he ally with to stop Karen’s madness?

Wolf King — March 20

This looks like a super entertaining fantasy adventure for parents and tweens. In this Netflix original series, a young commoner comes of age and discovers he’s part of a long line of werewolves believed to be hunted to extinction. And that means he’s in danger since he’s the rightful heir to the throne, and King Leopold won’t let such a threat live.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In March

Annie (2014) — March 1

Cells at Work! CODE BLACK (Anime) (TV-14) — March 1

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Season 1 — March 1

Power Rangers (2017) — March 6

(2017) — March 6 New! CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — March 17

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — March 17 Henry Danger: Season 1 — March 31

iCarly: Season 1 — March 31

What will you all screen on family movie nights this month? (Personally, I might actually put on Wolf King once my 4-year-old goes to bed.)