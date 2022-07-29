There should be a rule against summer flying by so fast, shouldn't there? Alas, such a rule does not exist, and here we are — staring down the last lazy, hazy stretch of this season of fun. You may squeeze in one more quick beach vacation before school starts back, but more likely than not, you'll want to soak up these last few weeks with a little R&R and a lot of family bonding. And, for many of us, that includes piling up on the couch for some binge-watching. Fortunately, come Aug. 1, there'll be plenty of great new kids' movies and shows on Netflix.

ICYMI, the streaming giant has been churning out some highly entertaining family-friendly content all summer long. Last month brought the swashbuckling adventure The Sea Beast and Jack Black's return to Po in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Plus, fans got the final installment of Stranger Things Season 4. And throughout August, new family content will debut weekly as part of The Summer Break Collection.

So, grab the popcorn (or whip up some Cheddar Bay Biscuits Monkey Bread, if you're feeling ambitious), and cue up some of these fun, family-friendly August titles.

The Highlight Reel: Most Anticipated August Picks

Big Tree City — Aug. 1

Netflix

Say hello to colorful anthropomorphic animals with special skills and cool vehicles who team up to keep their town safe! Big Tree City is engaging for preschoolers and helps teach them important lessons about caring for your community, too.

Super Giant Robot Brothers — Aug. 4

Netflix

I mean, they’re giant freaking robots who battle space monsters to defend Earth. You won’t have to sell your kids on this one. The only interference you’ll have to run is breaking up the squabbles over who gets to be Shiny and who gets to be Thunder when they play make-believe after watching.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Aug. 5

Netflix

In further proof that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will never go out of style, this new Netflix movie sees Raphael, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello back in action to defend the galaxy from a dangerous alien force.

13: The Musical — Aug. 12

Netflix

Tony Award winner Robert Horn adapted the script for this family film based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish for the original Broadway version. So, there’s a lot to love here for both parents and kids — notably getting to expose your family to Broadway culture and sharing with them the super-relatable story of being the new 13-year-old in town.

Deepa & Anoop — Aug. 15

Netflix.

Seven-year-old Deepa and her color-changing-elephant of a bestie, Anoop, are the unofficial “ambassadors of fun” at Deepa’s family’s bed and breakfast, Mango Manor. And that equates to, not surprisingly, a lot of fun. Your kids will love the bright colors, positive spirit, and large-scale musical numbers.

Royalteen — Aug. 17

Netflix

If you have a tween or teen in the house, add this Norwegian young adult film to your queue. It follows a girl named Lena struggling with her scandal-ridden past when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the Norwegian crown prince.

Angry Birds Summer Madness: Season 3 — Aug. 25

Netflix

Much like the TMNT, the Angry Birds seem to appeal to kids born across all kinds of decades. In the return of this dynamic series, teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella crash through Camp Splinterwood during a summer of high-flying hijinks.

More New Kids Movies on Netflix in August

Men In Black 1 (1997)

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Space Jam (1996)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

More New Kids Shows on Netflix in August