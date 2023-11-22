The holidays have arrived, and so has Netflix's final batch of family-friendly movies and TV shows for 2023. The streamer is ending the year with a bang: December brings the Netflix debut of the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. movie, the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty-esque teen drama My Life With the Walter Boys, and the return of The Great British Baking Show's annual holiday specials.

But the most exciting thing happening on Netflix this month has to be the debut of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the sequel to Chicken Run, which was released over 20 years ago. Hollywood rarely whips up a children's movie that both adults and kids can get excited about, so relish this feeling. If the OG claymation gem was a touchstone in your childhood, watching the sequel for the first time with your own kids is sure to feel special.

Are your kids more into festive films and TV shows this time of year? Netflix has rounded up all of its holiday offerings (for kids and adults) under its A Cozy Kind of Holiday collection. That means after the kiddos watch Klaus for the 27th time, you can kick back and watch The Princess Switch (again).

Read on for a full list of family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix this December.

What’s New On Netflix In December? The Highlight Reel

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — Dec. 3

Mario and Luigi’s animated big-screen adventure was a certified hit at the box office, and while it has been streaming elsewhere for a while, having the movie on Netflix is convenient for keeping the littles occupied while you wrap presents. The film follows the two iconic Brooklyn plumbers as they travel through Mushroom Kingdom with Princess Peach by their side.

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 — Dec. 4

This bright and joyful series about “family fairies” who live in houses and help humans returns for Season 2 this month. This time around, the young fairies are learning how to fly, so don’t be surprised if your preschooler puts sparkly fairy wings on their list to Santa this year.

Hilda: Season 3 — Dec. 7

Hilda’s third and final season is not to be missed. This gorgeously animated show is soothing and full of positive messages for kids about embracing life’s adventures, meeting new friends, and finding wonder everywhere they go.

My Life With the Walter Boys — Dec. 7

Based on Ali Novak’s YA novel of the same name, My Life With the Walter Boys follows a young girl named Jackie whose life is turned upside down after the death of her parents. Soon, the New York City girl is sent to live on a ranch in Colorado with her mother’s best friend’s family, which includes 10 rambunctious boys, two of whom Jackie develops crushes on.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — Dec. 15

Over 20 years after the original movie was released, the Chicken Run sequel finds the chickens living a happy life on an island far away from humans. However, when Ginger and Rocky’s daughter Molly becomes curious about the mainland, a dangerous adventure ensues.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in December

Shazam! — Dec. 1

She's All That — Dec. 1

She's the Man — Dec. 1

Top Chef: Season 6 & Season 15 — Dec. 5

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 — Dec. 8

Mush-Mush and the Mushables — Dec. 18

Supa Team 4: Season 2 — Dec. 21

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man — Dec. 24

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 — Dec. 25

Pokémon Concierge — Dec. 28

Blippi Wonders: Season 3 — Dec. 31

