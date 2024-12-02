14 New Family-Friendly Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix In December

It’s hibernation season, when nothing feels better than cozying up with fuzzy blankets, hot chocolate, matching PJs, and a great movie to watch. If you need something new to screen, here are all the best new family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix this month. Some are holiday movies, yes, but some you could watch anytime (like when you need a break from all the festive stuff). Some are brand-new series, while others are new seasons of beloved kids’ shows your child has probably been pining to see.

Have you heard your tween rave about The Dragon Prince? The final season is finally coming out this month. And when they need a pick-me-up show to get them out of the OMG-it’s-over slump, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld will be right there for the watching. Then there’s That Christmas (with voice acting by Brian Cox and Bill Nighy), which looks like a winning holiday movie for the whole family. So, grab your snacks, dim the lights, and turn on the tree. It’s time to screen some new episodes of The Great British Baking Show.

What’s New on Netflix in December? The Highlight Reel

That Christmas — Dec. 4

This film is based on a trilogy of children’s books by Richard Curtis, the man who gave us Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and A Funeral. It takes place in the town of Wellington-on-Sea, where a history-making blizzard muffs up many families’ holiday travel — and interferes with Santa’s Christmas delivery plans. It looks like a heart-warmer for kids and parents alike.

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld — Dec. 5

For kids who love shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender or Steven Universe, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld looks like a must-watch. Ali Wong stars as 15-year-old Jentry, who wants to be a regular teenager more than anything. But as her 16th birthday approaches, the fire powers she’s been hiding all this time seem to defy all her efforts to suppress them. And that’s when the demons start appearing.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 — Dec. 9

Netflix

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are so back, baby. In the holiday specials of The Great British Baking Show, former contestants (usually fan favorites) return once again to contend for the title of Star Baker. Watch as they tackle recipes like ever-tricky bûche de Noël and more. It’s the perfect watch if you’re feeling festive but don’t want your usual Hallmark movie or Christmas classic.

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — Dec. 19

If your kid is obsessed with The Dragon Prince, the best Christmas gift you could give them is some uninterrupted watch time when Season 7 starts streaming on Dec. 19. In the final installment of the series, Prince Callum, Ezran, and their friends will do whatever it takes to stop the evil Aaravos for good.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in December

Daddy Day Care — Dec. 1

Open Season: Scared Silly — Dec. 1

Little — Dec. 1

Bunk’d: Season 7 — Dec. 1

The Star — Dec. 4

Top Chef: Seattle — Dec. 5

Top Chef: Boston — Dec. 5

Top Chef: Kentucky — Dec. 5

NFL Christmas Gameday: the Chiefs vs. the Steelers — Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. EST

NFL Christmas Gameday: the Texans vs. the Ravens (with a Cowboy Carter halftime performance by Beyoncé) — Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST

What will your family be cueing up this month?