Listen, we made it to February. And with a year that has started the way 2025 has, that’s no small feat. Can we petition to make this month a month of rest? Of recuperation? Of embracing the Scottish art of hurkle-durkling, or “lingering under the covers of a warm bed long after it’s time to get up”? Happily, Netflix has plenty of fresh family titles dropping this month, so we can all go full incognito mode and hurkle-durkle to our heart’s content.

You’ve probably already heard by now that Ms. Rachel has landed on Netflix to learn and play. If you have a preschooler, this was undoubtedly the most exciting news ever. Another super sweet development? In honor of everyone’s favorite heart-shaped holiday, Valentine’s Day, Netflixfamily.com is offering free (yes, free!) printable Valentine’s Day cards featuring beloved characters from hits like One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Hot Wheels Let’s Race, and more.

Here’s everything your family has to look forward to on Netflix in February 2025.

What’s New On Netflix In February? The Highlight Reel

Ms. Rachel — streaming now

Are you ready to learn, sing, and play? You can bet your little one is! All four episodes of this curated collection from treasured child educator Ms. Rachel are streaming now. And if your kid blows through this first batch in no time, don’t worry; more episodes will launch on Netflix later this year.

Pokémon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua — Feb. 7

Liko, Roy, and Dot are on a(nother) mission: After traveling with the Rising Yolt Tacklers, they want to know more. So, they’ve decided to improve their knowledge as trainers and do an even deeper dive into their Pokémon pals.

Dog Days Out Part 1 — Feb. 13

In this super-cute new series, curious pup Holm and his dog pals are all about playing — especially if their favorite toys are involved.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 — Feb. 13

No one really likes saying goodbye to a beloved series, but it’s just a part of life sometimes. Such is the case with Cobra Kai, the nostalgic series that spun to life out of the nostalgic Karate Kid franchise from the ’80s. In the final installment, Daniel, Johnny, and the team have one final shot to finish the Sekai Taikai. Prepare for the ultimate championship showdown.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 11 — Feb. 17

A-meow-zing news! Another season of Gabby’s Dollhouse is on the way. In this latest episode drop, Gabby, Pandy, and the kitty crew are back for more cool crafts and imaginative adventure. Bonus: There’s a new room in the dollhouse to explore.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming To Netflix In February

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir | Season 5, Part 1 — Feb. 1 Happy Feet (2006) — Feb. 1

Happy Feet Two (2011) — Feb. 1

Space Jam (1996)

Despicable Me 4 (2024) — Feb. 28

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) — Feb. 28

What are you and your fam queuing up first? Whatever you choose, happy hunkering down!