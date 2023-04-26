As the countdown to summer break begins, chances are your kids — even the older ones — are starting to get a serious case of the wiggles. While you can’t make school let out any faster, Netflix’s kids and family lineup for May is here to help you entertain the whole fam, whether they’re prepping for preschool graduation or just in need of some downtime in between finals.

This month’s selection of family-friendly titles includes the adorable preschool series Kitti Katz, the first two seasons of the original Rugrats, and the tween and teen-friendly TV follow-up to the successful To All the Boys... franchise, XO, Kitty. Add in kid-approved movies like Boss Baby and The Croods, and it’s clear Netflix has all of your family entertainment needs covered this month.

May is always a busy month for moms thanks to graduation season, end-of-year activities, summer planning, and oh yeah, Mother’s Day, so if you see an opportunity to chill on the couch with the kids, seize it while you can. Or maybe just give them permission to have a little screentime while you take a well-deserved nap (truly the best Mother’s Day present of them all).

No matter what you decide, Netflix’s new additions to its ever-growing kids and family collection are sure to make your life a tiny bit easier this month.

What’s New On Netflix in May? The Highlight Reel

Chicken Run — May 1

If the kids haven’t seen this classic stop-motion animated movie yet, now is the perfect time to introduce them to the joys of Chicken Run. In addition to being hilarious, Netflix is releasing the long-awaited sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, later this year. Go ahead and introduce them to Ginger and her feathered friends now, so they’ll be ready to bask in the nostalgia with you when the follow-up arrives on the streamer this fall.

Rugrats, Seasons 1-2 — May 1

Speaking of nostalgia, the first two seasons of the original Rugrats series are coming to Netflix on May 1. While the animation will look old school to littles used to bright, CGI animated cartoons, Tommy Pickles and his pals’ adventures are timeless. Just don’t be surprised when your preschooler starts walking around the house saying, “A baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do.”

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors, Season 7 — May 3

If you thought the original Baking Show was emotional, wait until you watch The Great British Baking Show: Juniors. In Season 7, the young bakers make wearable cookies (err, biscuits), focaccias, and towering cakes that will make you feel bad about the last time you attempted to make a homemade birthday cake. But on the upside, this good-natured competition series might inspire your kiddo to try their hand at baking up something delicious in the kitchen.

Kitti Katz — May 18

Three girls transform into colorful world-saving kittens in this brightly animated series for the younger set. This vibrant series also features a strong message about friendship, alongside the trio’s quest to stop an evil Egyptian goddess.

XO, Kitty — May 18

Kitty Covey is ready to follow her heart in this spinoff from the hit All the Boys I Loved Before series. When the youngest Covey sister discovers her mom went to the same Korean boarding school that her boyfriend just got accepted to, she believes it’s her destiny to go there as well. However, once she arrives, nothing is quite as easy as she imagined it would be.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in May