Halloween season has arrived, and Netflix is delivering on the family-friendly chills and thrills. New kids’ movies and TV shows heading to Netflix in October include the tween series I Woke Up a Vampire and the adorable Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog special. The streamer also has a special hub for parents and kids alike to explore all of the age-appropriate spooky movies and shows in its content library in one place. From A Series of Unfortunate Events to Hotel Transylvania 2, your family is sure to find something spooky for everyone.

However, it’s not all vampires and ghosts on Netflix this month. Each Friday in October brings brand-new episodes of TV’s coziest competition series, The Great British Baking Show (beginning Sept. 29), and the teens in your household will be excited for Season 7 of the Spanish high school series Elite. While Elite doesn’t make for the most comfortable co-viewing, the new teen series Everything Now, about a young woman returning to school amid her anorexia recovery journey, could be a conversation starter.

Ready to dive into Netflix’s latest batch of new family-friendly additions to its ever-growing library of shows and movies for kids of all ages? Read on for a complete list of October’s can’t-miss titles.

What’s New On Netflix In October? The Highlight Reel

Casper — Oct. 1

A true Halloween classic, the 1995 Casper stars ‘90s queen Christina Ricci as Kat, the daughter of an afterlife therapist who moves her into a dilapidated mansion haunted by Casper the friendly ghost. Go ahead and rewatch this gentle “scary” movie with your kiddos so you can explain to them your childhood obsession with an actor named Devon Sawa.

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog — Oct. 2

This festive special is perfect for the preschool set. Set during the Scary Fright-Fall Carnival, Strawberry Shortcake and her pals have to fend off “marauding monsters” to ensure the event goes off without a hitch. (Don’t worry, the “monsters” in question are unlikely to give your little ones nightmares.)

Everything Now — Oct. 5

Everything Now features profanity, sex, and frank discussions of eating disorders, but this British teen series has a strong message about mental health that will speak to teens. It could also open the lines of communication with parents, much like fellow Netflix series Heartstopper and Never Have I Ever. The show follows Mia Polanco, who returns to high school with a bucket list in hand after missing several months of school while in the hospital being treated for anorexia.

I Woke Up A Vampire — Oct. 17

On her 13th birthday, Carmie wakes up to discover she’s a “vampling” — a vampire with super strength and fangs who can still walk in the sunlight. But while her new gifts have their perks (Flying! Super speed!), they also add new challenges to her already complicated tween life.

Life on Our Planet — Oct. 25

Looking for educational co-viewing that will keep you and the kiddos in your family glued to the screen? Life on Our Planet is the docuseries for you. Narrated by Morgan Freeman, this sprawling series chronicles what it takes to survive on Earth by exploring everything from the prehistoric age to now.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in October

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 11 — Sept. 29; New Episodes Every Friday

The Adventures of Tintin — Oct. 1

The Amazing Spider-Man — Oct. 1

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Oct. 1

Drake & Josh: Season 1-3 — Oct. 1

Kung Fu Panda — Oct. 1

The Little Rascals — Oct. 1

Megamind — Oct. 1

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure — Oct. 9

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — Oct. 12

Spy Kids — Oct. 13

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams — Oct. 13

Spy Kids 3: Game Over — Oct. 13

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 — Oct. 16

Elite: Season 7 — Oct. 20

Princess Power: Season 2 — Oct. 23

Minions — Oct. 24

If your family can’t get enough of October fun (same!), Netflix has even more to offer this month. Get inspo for haunting attire by checking out Halloween costume ideas inspired by Netflix shows. Let your little one get their creep on with Halloween videos with their favorite Netflix Jr. friends. Fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse can make DIY Pandy candy treat bags and cat ears crafts, while Sharkdog loyalists can whip up a DIY candy bucket inspired by the show. Emily’s Wonder Lab will teach kiddos how to make a flying ghost and even pumpkin barf.

All treats, no tricks!