Somehow, September has arrived, and the kids are back in school. The ramp-up to fall is one of the busiest times of the year, but as you and your kiddos settle back into a routine, don’t forget to squeeze in some family co-viewing before everyone’s schedule gets too out of control. Queuing up one of Netflix’s new family-friendly kids’ movies or TV shows this month is a nice way to bond with the fam — or keep the little ones distracted long enough for you to finish making dinner.

This month’s titles are extra special if the new school year makes you feel nostalgic for your own childhood days. From new episodes of the Power Rangers franchise featuring the show’s original Blue Ranger to Ash’s farewell season of Pokémon, your children’s favorite series will surely bring back childhood memories. As if that wasn’t enough nostalgia for one month, the streamer is also rebooting the Spy Kids franchise with a brand new cast of characters, including a super spy mom played by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

TV time may be less plentiful now that the summer holidays are over, but Netflix is ensuring your family still has plenty to watch during those precious downtime moments between school, work, and after-school activities. (Psst... they’re looking out for moms everywhere with a new season of Virgin River, too, so don’t forget to plan some me time, Mama.)

What’s New On Netflix In September? The Highlight Reel

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — Sep. 1

If the kiddos are already feeling those spooky season vibes, then Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is the perfect way to kick off Halloween in your house. The 2005 stop-motion animated comedy is gentle, funny, and perfect for the whole family. It also features a giant, rampaging rabbit, which is always fun.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Sep. 7

Po and his friends’ quest to destroy the Tianshiang weapons leads them to England in the third season of the Kung Fu Panda series. With the fate of the world on the line, the heroes will have to face everything from old-school knights to Blade’s mother as they work together to keep everyone safe. Much like the films the show is based on, this charming series is packed with humor, heart, and plenty of Jack Black-approved shenanigans.

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master — Sep. 8

Prepare to feel old: This is Ash’s last batch of Pokémon adventures. As the show prepares to give Ash a farewell worthy of a hero, expect other beloved characters like Misty, Brock, and Squirtle Squad to return as well.

Spy Kids: Armageddon — Sep. 22

A new generation of kids is about to fall in love with the Spy Kids franchise. While this film is definitely aimed at the younger set, parents will love that the new kids’ secret spy parents are played by Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — Sep. 29

Netflix

The original Blue Ranger is back! While the Power Rangers franchise isn’t nearly as much fun to watch as a grownup as it was when you were a kid, don’t be surprised if the presence of Billy, aka actor David Yost, has you pausing from your daily tasks long enough to shout, “Go, go, Power Rangers!” with your kids.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in September

Kung Fu Panda 2 — Sep. 1

Land of the Lost — Sep. 1

The Master of Disguise — Sep. 1

Matilda — Sep. 1

Mr. Bean’s Holiday — Sep. 1

Open Season: Scared Silly — Sep. 1

Woody Woodpecker — Sep. 1

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master — Sep. 8

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1 — Sep. 14

Wipeout: Part 1 — Sep. 15

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Sep. 25

Happy back-to-school binge-watching!