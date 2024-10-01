At long last, we made it — it’s October, friends. If only the weather could get its life together and feel like fall, we could finally say we’ve officially made it to cozy season. Bring on the couch cuddle puddles and spooky movies! Make some hot cocoa and binge-watch a new series! The post-Olympics lull has passed, and Netflix is coming in hot with a whole slew of family-friendly movies and shows coming to the streamer in October.

From The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (Oct. 3) to Season 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Oct. 17) and much more, the streaming options are as plentiful as the candy soon to fill your kid’s pumpkin pail. While parents will find lots of horror picks to watch after the little ones crash at night, Netflix also has an entire collection of “not-so-scary” titles that are perfect for spooky movie nights with the whole fam. And don’t forget that Netflix Family always offers a ton of fun activities to make your streaming sessions more interactive — from DIY costume ideas to “hauntingly fun” free activity printables.

What’s New on Netflix in October? The Highlight Reel

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist — Oct. 3

If your family loved the 2022 film The Bad Guys (in which case, same), you’re definitely going to want to add this spinoff series to your queue. In it, the Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes — and possibly haunted? — heist from a spooky mansion.

Heartstopper (Season 3) — Oct. 3

Your teen can finally stop counting down the days until Season 3 of this adaptation of Alice Oseman’s bestselling graphic novel series drops. Rated M for mature audiences, this season dives into heavier stuff as Charlie and Nick get ready to take things to the next level.

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition — Oct. 8

Do not keep sleeping on this show if you haven’t already tuned in! In this special holiday season, world-renowned chef and famed restauranteur (founder of Momofuku restaurant group) David Chang hosts an unfiltered dining experience as he cooks for celebrity guests and shares culinary secrets.

Mighty MonsterWheelies — Oct. 14

Preschoolers will get a new (friendly) perspective of iconic monsters like Dracula and the Mummy when they watch this fun series featuring half-monster, half-vehicle hybrid heroes.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 2) — Oct. 17

Blame it on the nerd in me, but I will never turn down a chance to sit and watch anything about dinosaurs. In this animated adaptation, the Camp fam goes global on a search for answers. And don’t you worry; there will be dinos.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 — Oct. 25

We all watched Simone Biles do her G.O.A.T. thing at the Paris Olympics, and now we’ll get to go behind the scenes in the second part of this special about the iconic athlete. Follow her journey for gold and away feeling more inspired than ever.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in October

The Karate Kid — Oct. 1

The Karate Kid Part II — Oct. 1

The Karate Kid Part III — Oct. 1

Kung Fu Panda — Oct. 1

Kung Fu Panda 3 — Oct. 1

Over the Hedge — Oct. 1

Wipeout: Batch 4 — Oct. 1

Zookeeper — Oct. 1

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 2) — Oct. 3

Kubo and the Two Strings — Oct. 8

Pixels — Oct. 11

Clifford the Big Red Dog — Oct. 12

Beyblade X (Season 1) — Oct. 15

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (Season 3) — Oct. 19

American Ninja Warrior (Season 14) — Oct. 19

Kung Fu Panda 4 — Oct. 21

The Secret Life of Pets — Oct. 22

Batwheels (Season 2) — Oct. 28

Hunker down and have fun streaming!