Since Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 10 months, via surrogate in January, the family has been experiencing a whole lot of baby firsts. Jonas, who has lived as a touring musician since he first broke onto the scene with brothers Kevin and Joe in The Jonas Brothers, talked about how having Malti has changed his perspective.

“I mean, travel is definitely different now," he told Travel + Leisure of prepping for a vacation with a baby. "I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us,” Jonas explained.

While Jonas and Chopra have elected to keep most of Malti’s firsts to themselves (the two do not post photos of their daughter unless her face is not visible or blocked out), they have shared some other milestones with fans.

At the end of October, Jonas shared a photo of the family’s first Diwali. “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” he captioned two photos of his family celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Even though Jonas and Chopra officially welcomed Malti on January 15, 2022, it wasn’t until April 2022 that the two revealed that they became parents. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much ❤”️ Chopra and Jonas posted in a joint Instagram post.

The couple credits their ability to lean on each other and work as a team for not only helping them grow professionally, but as parents as well.

Jonas previously told People that Chopra "was a rock the whole time and continues to be. I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri." Choprar felt the same saying, "He's an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don't know how I got so lucky."