As usual, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are couple goals. The Jonas Brothers were recently added to PEOPLE’s Top 100 Reasons To Love America, and the lead singer shares how much his relationship with wife Priyanka has deepened since the birth of their daughter, Malti. While most couples are simply trying to survive the first chapter of parenthood without losing it on their partner, the Jonas’ are showing the world how it's done, and that’s to stay on the same team.

The couple has been very transparent with their journey as parents, not only revealing their experience with surrogacy but an honest telling of their daughter’s first 100 days in the NICU.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital," Nick says. "It was eye-opening in a lot of ways.”

In regards to his feeling about sharing his life on social media, The Voice judge said “It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone. The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller.”

"[Priyanka] was a rock the whole time and continues to be. I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri," he continued.

Nick, who is currently doing press for his newest show, Dance With Myself, frequently discusses the joy parenthood has brought him, and how much their experiences with the NICU has shaped the way he parents.

In an interview with Variety, Jonas shared “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

The pair, who have been married since 2018, announced the birth of their baby girl back in January on Instagram and shared their first photos of Malti on Mother’s Day.