Anyone in their 40s knows that 1990 was the year for New Kids on The Block. I myself sported a novelty button the size of my head on my acid wash jean jacket that depicted Jordan Knight... for every girl in school must choose one member of the boy band and devote herself to him fully, via oversized novelty buttons.

That summer, NKOTB released Step By Step, their follow-up to Hangin’ Tough, and then embarked on the totally sold-out Magic Summer stadium tour, which became the absolute ticket of the concert season. I, a 10-year-old, completely lacked the funds and means to get to such an event, but now, 33 years later, might be my chance?

The full line-up of NKOTB: Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, have announced their Magic Summer 2024 Tour. There will be opener support from Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Everything starts on June 14 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, though Block Nation members will get an early chance on Wednesday.

The band is planning on re-creating a lot of the concepts, feelings, and moods of their 1990 tour, including hitting a lot of large, outdoor venues and amphitheaters, some the very same ones as three decades years ago. Fans are already speculating that the band’s 1990 use of magic and illusions will make a comeback in this nostalgic iteration of the tour.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create — and recreate — with our amazing fans each night," Wahlberg stated in a press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

Some fans are already upset that the boy man (man band? dad band?) hasn’t announced plans for a world tour or European Tour as of yet, while others are bemoaning the tour’s lack of dates in the Northwest.

See the full list of tour dates here.

And wait: there’s more. The band also released the cutest promo video for the tour that finds the five New Kids dressed just like their original 1990s dolls, and they come to life to help a kid with her school project. The video, which features Full House star Andrea Barber, points to the band’s ongoing popularity with the kids of the band’s original fans.