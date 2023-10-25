Watch Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Jimmy Kimmel's Kids On The Way To School In Adorable Video

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel surprised his two kids — 9-year-old daughter Jane and 6-year-old son Billy — in quite possibly the coolest way ever.

While on a seemingly normal morning drive to school, Kimmel and his wife, Molly, asked the kids some questions about school with Jane admitting that she doesn’t particularly love going at all.

As Kimmel comes around a curve, he spots a hitch-hiker on the ride of the road, sticking their thumb out. That hitch-hiker just so happened to be pop sensation and “Vampire” singer, Olivia Rodrigo.

Jane and Billy happen to be huge Rodrigo fans — Kimmel said that the kids listen to her album, Guts, on the way to school each morning.

When Jane spots the singer as the hitch-hiker, she rightfully freaks out.

“What a minute,” Jane says while covering her mouth in shock. “Oh my god. Billy, that’s Olivia Rodrigo.”

Kimmel pulls over the car and Rodrigo gets into the backseat, sitting between to the two Kimmel kids.

“Hey! Do you guys mind if I hitch a ride?” she asks as Jane continues to be starstruck.

They discuss their favorite Rodrigo songs, including the single, “get him back,” which Billy admits is his favorite song.

“What’s the song we love so much of Olivia’s?” Molly asks.

“The ‘get him back’ song,” Billy responds.

“He wants to ‘get him back’ for you,” Molly tells Rodrigo before asking Billy. “And what do you want to do when you get him back?”

“Punch him in the penis,” the six-year-old replies before the car erupts in laughter.

The Kimmel family and Rodrigo then jam out to the songs, “ballad of a homeschooled girl” and “get him back” off her new album, Guts.

After the jam session comes to an end, Kimmel takes the break as an opportunity to embarrass his two elementary-aged kids by sharing a kiss with Molly.

“You know, it’s funny when I sing about kissing, Olivia, what our kids love more than anything is when we kiss each other, right?” Kimmel says sarcastically before planting a kiss on Molly.

The kids scream and screech, covering their eyes and yelling out “EW!” as Rodrigo cackles in the middle seat. The couple go in for another kiss prompting the kids to, again, gag at their parents’ affection.

Before dropping the kids off at school, they give Rodrigo a considerable squeeze, sad to have to end their carpool jam session.

“Have a great day!” Molly yells. “It’s all downhill from here.”

The gang then joke about Rodrigo’s dangerous hitch-hiking and her confusion over if this interaction was Carpool Karaoke or not.

Kimmel says at the end, “Oh no, we're gonna get sued” — a nod to the popular segment from the now-cancelled Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Watch the entire video here.