It’s been over a year since Outer Banks Season 3 premiered, leaving fans feeling totally adrift. But finally, at long last, John B. is officially “bringing it on home.” On Aug. 29, Netflix dropped a first look at the hit coastal-adventure series’ fourth season, teasing OBX’s two-part fall release date and — you guessed it — a new dose of drama for the treasure-chasing Pogues.

There’s more action and mayhem on the horizon for John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) in what Netflix is calling the “biggest season yet.” Now back from their mission in El Dorado, they settle into a new normal in their beloved Outer Banks of North Carolina... but things never stay peaceful for long with this ragtag crew of friends.

So, what have they gotten themselves into now? And when can we eagerly watch it all unfold? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

When is the Outer Banks Season 4 release date?

The wait is almost over! The Pogues will wash back up in the OBX this fall, courtesy of a two-part premiere. Part 1 comes out on Oct. 10, and Part 2 will land the following month on Nov. 7.

Is there a trailer yet?

On Aug. 29, Netflix released a teaser trailer revealing the stakes are higher than ever for the Pogues. “We finally did it. We finally found the gold. That’s where the story should’ve ended, but really it was just the beginning,” John B. says, pointing out, “We have everything to lose this time.”

Who’s in the cast this season?

The core crew is back, with Stokes as John B., Cline as Sarah, Bailey as Kiara, Daviss as Pope, Pankow as JJ, Grant as Cleo, North as Topper, and Starkey as Rafe. Jumping up to series regular this season is Fiona Palomo, who plays Rafe’s potential love interest Sofia.

There are several new faces, too:

J. Anthony Crane (Billions) plays Chandler Groff, a grief-stricken widower who welcomes the Pogues on their latest adventure.

Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) plays Dalia, a “worldly baddie” whose plunders put her face-to-face with the Pogues.

Brianna Brown (Dynasty) plays Hollis Robinson, an OBX realtor who previously worked with Ward and now has her eye on Rafe for a new business deal.

Rigo Sanchez (Station 19) plays Lightner, an “imposing stranger with a piratical nerve” who tests the Pogues.

Mia Challis (FBI: International) plays Ruthie, a toxic wild child who develops a close relationship with Sarah’s ex Topper.

What is Outer Banks Season 4 about?

If you remember, the end of Season 3 featured an 18-month time jump showing Wes Genrette’s (David Jensen) proposing that the Pogues go in search of Blackbeard’s treasure. Thanks to the teaser trailer, we know they discovered that gold — but what happened in between? Per Netflix, Season 4 “takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment.”

According to the season synopsis, “After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0,’ where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the ‘G’ game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels, racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future — who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

So, the Pogues are back in the OBX running The Cut’s hot new Kildare Island Surfboard Co., a one-stop shop for island essentials. But they’re grappling with problems new and old. After all, it would be impossible for both John B. and Sarah to lose their fathers — Big John (Charles Halford) and Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) — the way they did without some degree of emotional trauma.

“Anytime you experience loss, it hits in spaces and in places that you don’t anticipate,” Stokes told People in April. “Being in the situation that John B. and Sarah are in, it really will force them to evaluate everything.”