Tired of the rolling garbage fire we’re currently calling our reality? Sorta wish you were somewhere else? Cue up these period dramas on Netflix and transport yourself to another time and place.
Set in 1900s England, this gritty series follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang just after World War I — and Cillian Murphy kills (often literally) as the crew’s cunning and ruthless boss.
I mean... right? Set against the backdrop of the Regency era, this Shondaland series based on Julie Quinn’s romance novels has it all: fashion, feuding, gossip, sex, and so much more.