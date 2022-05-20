Watch List

15 Of The Best Period Drama Series On Netflix Right Now

Tired of the rolling garbage fire we’re currently calling our reality? Sorta wish you were somewhere else? Cue up these period dramas on Netflix and transport yourself to another time and place.

Alexander Dreymon plays Uhtred in the Netflix period drama 'The Last Kingdom.'
Joe Alblas/Netflix

Peaky Blinders | 2013-2022

Set in 1900s England, this gritty series follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang just after World War I — and Cillian Murphy kills (often literally) as the crew’s cunning and ruthless boss.

Matt Squire/Netflix

Bridgerton | 2020 - present

I mean... right? Set against the backdrop of the Regency era, this Shondaland series based on Julie Quinn’s romance novels has it all: fashion, feuding, gossip, sex, and so much more.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

