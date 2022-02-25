If Bridgerton has been one of your favorite new shows over the past couple of years, buckle up! There’s plenty more Bridgerton to come. Season 1 may have dropped all the way back on Christmas Day in 2020 (which feels like 100 years ago in pandemic time), but fans haven’t stopped talking about it since. And with the arrival of the Season 2, everyone’s already looking ahead to what’s next for the beloved Bridgerton family and the other members of high society in Regency-era London. Well, listen close, dear reader, because Bridgerton Season 3 is happening, and you are cordially invited to devour all of the details right here.

The steamy show full of romance, sex, fashion, sex, mystery, and scandal (did we mention sex?) has already been greenlit through Season 4, which means Julia Quinn’s novels will continue to be the source material for this popular Netflix show. Season 1 took us through Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with the handsome Simon Basset — aka the Duke of Hastings — played by Rege-Jean Page. The sexy scenes these two shared were a large part of why this show became so popular so quickly, although the tantalizing orchestral soundtrack and quick wit of the other characters certainly contributed to the streaming numbers. Then again, it’s a show with Shonda Rhimes at the helm, so you know it’s going to be good. Season 2 gave us the slow burn of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) — totally different from Season 1 but still just as hot!

It’s early days, but Bridgerton Season 3 will be here before you know it. Here’s everything to know so far.

What happens in Season 2?

Season 2 of Bridgerton finds us back in courting season. The story centers on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his quest to find love (which he totally fumbles before then figuring it out with Kate). Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) is also still chattering about all of the people in town — which low-key comes back to haunt her. Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who happens to be the IRL Lady Whistledown’s bestie (we’re talking about Penelope), is snooping around trying to figure out who’s behind the gossip column... and does.

It’s also important to note that Page, the breakout star of Season 1 as the Duke, is notably absent from Season 2. However, his wife Daphne (Dynevor) is still very present in Season 2.

What’s the Bridgerton Season 3 release date?

After the overwhelming success of the show’s first season, Season 2 was a no-brainer. But what’s even more impressive is that the series earned a Season 3 and Season 4 renewal by Netflix back in April 2021.

Lady Whistledown herself shared the happy news on social media, saying the show would be on for two more seasons. However, we have no idea yet when Season 3 may arrive. The cast and crew don’t seem to have started filming yet, so it will be a while before the next season finds its way to Netflix.

Season 1 dropped in December 2020 and Season 2 in March 2022. However, COVID-19 caused many setbacks that led to the long time gap between the freshman and sophomore seasons. Netflix typically likes to spread seasons out by about a year, so our best prediction would be that Bridgerton Season 3 will drop in early 2023.

Who will be in the cast of Bridgerton Season 3?

We can make a few assumptions about who will be in Season 3 of the show — namely, the central characters. Dynevor will probably be back as Daphne, as well as Jessie as Eloise. Coughlan will certainly return as Lady Whistledown, as the show cannot go on without her. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the queen, will most likely return, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

Here’s where we deviate from the source material, though. The third Bridgerton book centers Benedict Bridgerton, however, Coughlan just spilled the tea that Season 3 of the show will instead be about Penelope and Colin’s (Luke Newton) love story instead.

The rest of the Bridgerton and Featherington families will probably all stick around as well, save for Ruby Stokes, who has been replaced by Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, according to Deadline.

Are there any spoilers yet?

The show, thus far, has mostly been sticking to the script — and by that, we mean Quinn’s books. However, knowing that we’re deviating into Penelope and Colin’s love story next instead of Benedict’s as planned, means we have absolutely no idea what to expect. Assuming the show will continue to center love stories, it seems safe to believe that Colin will get his crap together and wife Penelope, but it probably won’t be an easy journey for either of them.