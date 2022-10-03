Peter Facinelli wants the world to know that he’s excited to finally be a boy dad! The Twilight actor shared the special news that he and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are beyond thrilled with their new bundle of joy.

Facinelli, 48, already shares three daughters with ex-wife, Jennie Garth — Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16. So, when he finally became a dad of baby boy, he was a little thrown, to say at the least. “I've had three girls, so having a boy is interesting because I'm not used to it,” he told PEOPLE.

He also noted that not only was he surrounded by girls in dad life, but that he also grew up with three sisters, admitting that there is a lot to learn when when it comes to raising a son — like making sure you don’t get peed on.

“It feels like I’m starting ... Not only starting over, but starting with something new to learn from,” Facinelli explained. “He's teaching me a lot, too. They have something called Pee-Pee Teepees that you put over him, so he doesn’t squirt in the air. I never had to deal with that before.” Ah, the joys of parenting!

As for what lies ahead for the new boy dad, the Can’t Hardly Wait star is just taking it all in slowly, allowing for his new son to decide what he wants from life.

“Right now I'm taking it one day at a time,” he explained. “I don't know who he's going to be or what he wants to be, so I think you always have ideas in your head of, ‘Oh, baseball and soccer.’ But my daughters were very athletic too, so just take one day at a time to see what he likes.”

Facinelli and Harrison announced the arrival of their new baby with a touching black and white photo on Instagram. The photo showed Facinelli’s finger being held by a tiny little baby hand. The caption Fancinelli was a cheeky play on the word “labor.”

“Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼,” the actor captioned the photo

Congratulations to the new mom and dad! It sounds like Facinelli is on the right path to raising a boy without harmful gender stereotypes.