Pink's Daughter Helped Her Prepare For Olivia Newton-John Tribute At AMAs

Pink looked like a lighting bolt on the red carpet Sunday evening as she attended the American Music Awards alongside her family. Her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5, were her cheerleaders as Pink performed twice at the awards show.

The 43-year-old pop-rock icon opened the ceremony with an upbeat performance of her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” She turned Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink” — with rainbow-colored neon lights, half-pipe-riding backup dancers, and a conga line on roller skates.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink then returned to the stage later in the show for a touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73. She sang Newton-John’s Grease ballad, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and admitted on the red carpet that her daughter Willow helped her prepare.

"She was an absolute icon and, also, she was a wonderful human being," Pink told Entertainment Tonight of Newton-John. "I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song."

Dressed in a feathered sequin dress, Pink belted out the beloved song and wowed the crowd.

Pink previously shared a tribute to Newton-John, writing on Instagram following her death, "I met her maybe three times — and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met. Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time."

Pink and Olivia Newton-John.

As for Willow, the pre-teen has some incredible singing skills herself and frequently collaborates with mom on social media and onstage to show off her talent.

The mother-daughter duo also released a catchy original song called “Cover Me In Sunshine” last year, and the tune’s music video earned 78 million YouTube views.

“My wish for you is to be filled with passion and purpose, humor and curiosity,” Pink wrote of Willow on National Daughters Day in 2021. “And one day, far from now, when I’ve moved on, I wish for you to know in your center that you were the love of my life.”

Emotion and talent clearly run in the family.