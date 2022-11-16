When couples list “irreconcilable differences” on their divorce papers, how often are they talking about the dishes? This week, pop diva Pink and partner Carey Hart light-heartedly sparred on social media after the “Sober” singer shared her biggest dirty dishes pet peeve on Instagram.

“Good morning,” she said in the Reel. “You guys know that we’re on to you, right? You know that we know that when you say, ‘Babe, this needs to soak,’ that what that actually means is you’re going to put water in it and walk away and act like it never happened. And for the next month, if it stays in the sink, your eyes won’t see it.”

Pink, 43, appears makeup free and is walking in her kitchen during the video. Sure enough, she pans to a pan in the sink, “soaking,” not looking very crusty at all.

“Clean the f—king dish please and thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, video viewers either rallied around the “So What” singer or admitted that they were often the offending “soaker” party.

Fellow crooner Brandi Carlile responded, “Guilty as charged,” while actor Jodi Sweetin threw her children under the bus: “This is my kids!! Omg,” she wrote.

But the comment that got the most attention by far was from Hart.

“Strange,” Hart, 47, began his reply. “When I cook there is no soaking needed. And I don’t drink out of wine glasses, but strangely enough, there is one in the sink every morning.”

Shots fired!

Instagram

Seems like Pink might not always remember to “Raise Your Glass” into the dishwasher at night.

The couple met in 2001 at the X Games and married in 2006. They share two children, 11-year-old Willow Sage and 5-year-old Jameson Moon.

They’re known for their slightly dramatic relationship, which has involved two separations and lots of big feelings. But they’ve also been candid about their ups and downs — as well as their almost two decades of relationship counseling.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together,” Pink told Carson Daly about working on their relationship with a counselor. “He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language. We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”

With a healthy outlook like that, and a lot of work, it seems like they can afford to rib each other about the dishes.