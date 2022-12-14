Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Sing At Her First Recital And Totally Nail It

Like mother, like daughter! Singer Pink posted an adorable video of her daughter singing at her first recital, giving her fans a glimpse into just how alike this mother-daughter duo is.

Pink, 43, posted the video of Willow, 11, singing Olivia Rodrigo's “The Rose Song,” as she stands solo on stage. “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it,” Pink wrote alongside a video of Willow's entire performance.

"All my life, I’ve seen myself through your eyes / Wonderin’ if I am good enough for your time," she sings in the video. "You love me but for all the wrong reasons / Am I somethin’ to you and not someone?"

Willow hits all the high notes while standing poised and steady while you can hear a pin drop until Willow is done with her song. The crowd then erupts into applause.

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo,” Pink added in the caption.

While the performance may have been a quiet affair, that didn’t stop some major singers from commenting on Pink’s post, including This is Us star Mandy Moore.

“Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar,” Moore commented.

This is not the first time that Pink has let her fans in on Willow’s talent. In a video shared by Atlantic Records, Willow, who Pink shares with husband Cary Hart, sang a rendition of "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" with her mom during a recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.

In the video from 2018, Pink and Willow sing in harmony in a heartwarming mother-daughter moment. At the time of the recording, Pink praised the musical, noting that she “grew up listening to Annie” and that no other musical has resonated with her like it since until The Greatest Showman.

“And to have [Willow] finally have something like this [is amazing],” she said at the time. “You made our favorite movie ever.”

In summer 2021, Willow appeared on stage with her mom at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and sang her mom's 2021 song, "Cover Me In Sunshine,” alongside her mom.

In August 2021, Hart shared a few photos of Willow dancing onstage when she appeared in two musical productions.

“I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!!” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!! Did two different productions this summer. High school musical, and Grease. It seriously rattled me when seeing her on the stage and how she is getting older 🤣. I love you munchin, and so proud of you.”