“Oy with the poodles already!” Okay, now that we have your attention and you know exactly what we’re referencing, you also need to see this Gilmore Girls clothing collab!

Inspired by everything Stars Hollow, clothing company Posh Peanut has teamed up with Gilmore Girls to make pajamas, blankets, and other products inspired by the beloved cult TV show, which just turned 25 a few months ago.

Each item in the seven-piece collection features an adorable Gilmore Girls-themed pattern with graphic nods to the series, like Luke’s infamous blue baseball cap, the Stars Hallow gazebo, the Chilton emblem, and, of course, a cup of coffee.

The clothing items come in sizes for toddlers, kids, and adults, including soft, breathable pajama sets made from stretchy, soft fabrics including bamboo. For adults, Posh Peanut added a robe and v-neck shirt to their apparel collections, plus the Patoo blanket, which is available in two sizes.

After the brand announced the clothing drop, their Instagram was flooded with excitement.

“‘Coffee, coffee, coffee’ Calling all Gilmore Girl fans!☕️🍂🍁 The NEW Gilmore Girls x Posh Peanut collection launches tomorrow, 12/6 at 8 AM PST. Set your alarms for Poshmas Day 3!” they wrote on their caption.

“EPIC! Love that this came on my feed as I’m watching Gilmore Girls with my newborn. I can’t wait to have a BFF bond with her like that!! 💖💖💖” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “I need this whole drop, stat, in IV form! ☕️”

“Omgggg!!! I can finally shop for my 14 yr old. She’s absolutely obseseed with Gilmore girls. She watched the entire season like 100x 😂 over and over” one user shared.

Unfortunately, at this time, most of the collaboration is sold out or on backorder with delivery time predictions heading into May 2025.