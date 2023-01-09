The first trimester of a pregnancy can be rough. Your hormones are out of whack, suddenly foods you loved seem disgusting to you, and you might be a bit on edge waiting to reach that 12 week mark. The first trimester of pregnancy can also bring on morning sickness — except sometimes that sickness can last all freaking day.

Pop singer Jessie J, 34, now has several first hand instances of just how brutal morning sickness can be in those early stages of pregnancy. The “Price Tag” singer posted a compilation Instagram reel documenting some of the most emotional and gnarly moments of her first trimester, including footage of her crying as well as seemingly throwing up into a trash can.

“I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” Jessie J captioned the video on Instagram along with several emojis which do a surprisingly good job of explaining the rollercoaster that is the first trimester.

While the shots of Jessie J vomiting into barf bags and trash cans are clearly the eye-catching shots in this video, she did include some more light-hearted moments in the video like her rubbing her pregnant stomach and joking around with a friend.

“I can't even explain to you how sick I feel,” she says at one point in the video. “Look at the state of me.”

The cheeky video comes just days after the British singer announced her pregnancy to the world. The “Bang Bang” singer posted a shot of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram along with shots of a sonogram and gorgeous shots of her growing stomach.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” she wrote. “Please be gentle with me ... Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Relatable.

In November 2021, Jessie J announced she had a miscarriage just a few hours after she learned the news, later admitting she “reacted in work mode.” She was set to perform live for the first time in a few years and wanted fans to know that her sadness was “overwhelming.”

In an interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on her BBC podcast, Rule Breakers, in April 2022, Jessie J opened up about her hope to still become a mother, saying she would try anything and everything to have a child of her own, despite her endometriosis diagnosis.

“Whichever way it happens —naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever. I’m open. I just have such maternal energy,” she told Visage.

Jessie J also said that being pregnant last year was a blessing despite the outcome. She explained that her doctors told her it might not ever happen.

“That is the experience of a lifetime for me,” she said. “I was told that I would never, and so for me to experience the morning sickness, all of that — it could make me cry with happiness just that I got to do that, and I know that it will happen for me one day.”