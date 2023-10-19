100+ Scary Movies & Shows You Can Stream On Prime Video This Spooky Season

What kind of Halloween fiend are you? Do you prefer the gently spooky Halloween episodes of your favorite family-friendly television shows? Or do you prefer to watch movies so bloody and horrific that you leave the lights on for the next week? Maybe you’re a self-identified scaredy cat and prefer to avoid anything creepy at all around Halloween, in which case, you’re not alone. And luckily for you, Prime Video is delivering this year with a ton of Halloween-themed content — from feel-good to downright gruesome.

As a bonus for all of us scaredy cats, Amazon is launching their “Terror Tamer.” The glow-in-the-dark hoodie (perfect for retreating into during intense scenes) features a skeleton design and is available Friday through Halloween for $10.31. The specially designed hoodie even comes with an extra flap to pull down over your eyes. Plus, the pockets are designed to hold your popcorn, FireTV remote, and phone, so it’s even easier to fast-forward through the scary parts of any movie.

Why a Terror Tamer? While a survey done by Prime Video suggests that the average American will watch six scary movies this season, it also found that 74% can’t sit still through the most horrendously tense parts of scary movies.

No matter your subscription (or scaredy-cat status), there’s something for everyone through the Prime Video app.

Amazon Originals, Included With a Prime Membership:

Black As Night Amazon Studios

Bingo Hell Black As Night Black Box* Evil Eye* Good Omens Goodnight Mommy Lore* Madres Make Me Scream Master My Best Friend’s Exorcism Nanny Nocturne* Run Sweetheart Run The Devil’s Hour The Horror of Dolores Roach The Lie* The Manor Totally Killer Gen V

*also available on Freevee — no Prime membership needed

Titles Included With a Prime Membership:

American Horror Story Season 11 FX

Addams Family American Horror Story S11 Beast* Bones and All Charmed S1-8 Child’s Play Cocaine Bear* Crawl Deep Blue Sea Drag Me to Hell Godzilla vs. Kong Halloween Ends* Jigsaw Knock at the Cabin* M3GAN* Mama Nope* Renfield* Sabrina The Teenage Witch S1-7 Saw Saw II Saw III Saw IV Saw V Saw VI Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Scooby-Doo Scooby-Doo 2: The Monsters Unleashed Smile Terrifier 2 The Black Demon* When A Stranger Calls

*exclusive to Prime Video

Additional Titles Included With a Prime Membership:

As Above, So Below Universal Pictures

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein Anaconda Apartment 143 Army of Darkness As Above, So Below Attack the Block Bewitched Brides of Dracula Bubba Ho-Tep Candyman Curse of the Undead Daybreakers Devil Disturbing Behavior Dracula Doom Europa Report Fear in the Night Here Comes the Devil I Saw the Devil Invasion of the Body Snatchers Juan of the Dead Killer Among Us Maniac Mars Attacks! Pulse Rec Rec 2 Rec 3 Secret Window Smiley Face Killers Something Wicked Son of Dracula Studio 666 The Devil’s Backbone The Invisible Man The Mummy The Relic The Sacrament The Wolf Man The Witches Trollhunter V/H/S

Available to Rent or Buy:

Talk to Me Matthew Thorne/A24

Beetlejuice Casper Coraline Halloween Halloween II Halloween III: Season of the Witch Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers Haunted Mansion Hocus Pocus Insidious: The Red Door Practical Magic Poltergeist Silence of the Lambs Sleepy Hollow Talk to Me The Exorcist The Nun II

Prime Video Channels:

Shining Vale Season 2 Starz

Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+) Barbarian (Max) Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (MGM+) Chapelwaite (MGM+) From (MGM+) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Max) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (Max) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (Max) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Max) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Max) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Max) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Max) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Max) Helter Skelter (MGM+) Incarnation (STARZ) Last of Us (Max) Orphan (Cinemax) Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (Paramount+) Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (MGM+) Scoob! (Max) Scream (Paramount+) Shining Vale (STARZ) The Addams Family (Paramount+) The Blackening (STARZ) Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+)

Available for Free, No Prime Membership Needed:

The Forever Purge Universal Pictures

A Haunted House Fatal Attraction Freaky Killer Klowns from Outer Space Last Night in Soho Oculus The Forever Purge Unfriended: The Dark Web

Wait, there’s more...

Let’s not forget that Prime Video spawned from Amazon and Amazon started with books. Amazon has also pulled together “Creature Feature,” which highlights some of the best scary short stories they have the offer by some of horror’s biggest names. You can read each of those, or download one of their many Kindle horrors all while listening to one of several Halloween playlists available on Amazon Music. They also have special October gaming content that’s free for Prime members.

Looks like whatever you’re into for Halloween, our content overlords at Amazon are here to deliver.