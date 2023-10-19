A-boo-ndant Offerings

100+ Scary Movies & Shows You Can Stream On Prime Video This Spooky Season

Seriously, there’s something for everyone.

'Totally Killer' is one of many scary movies available to stream on Prime Video this spooky season.
Amazon Studios

What kind of Halloween fiend are you? Do you prefer the gently spooky Halloween episodes of your favorite family-friendly television shows? Or do you prefer to watch movies so bloody and horrific that you leave the lights on for the next week? Maybe you’re a self-identified scaredy cat and prefer to avoid anything creepy at all around Halloween, in which case, you’re not alone. And luckily for you, Prime Video is delivering this year with a ton of Halloween-themed content — from feel-good to downright gruesome.

As a bonus for all of us scaredy cats, Amazon is launching their “Terror Tamer.” The glow-in-the-dark hoodie (perfect for retreating into during intense scenes) features a skeleton design and is available Friday through Halloween for $10.31. The specially designed hoodie even comes with an extra flap to pull down over your eyes. Plus, the pockets are designed to hold your popcorn, FireTV remote, and phone, so it’s even easier to fast-forward through the scary parts of any movie.

Why a Terror Tamer? While a survey done by Prime Video suggests that the average American will watch six scary movies this season, it also found that 74% can’t sit still through the most horrendously tense parts of scary movies.

No matter your subscription (or scaredy-cat status), there’s something for everyone through the Prime Video app.

Amazon Originals, Included With a Prime Membership:

Black As Night

Amazon Studios
  1. Bingo Hell
  2. Black As Night
  3. Black Box*
  4. Evil Eye*
  5. Good Omens
  6. Goodnight Mommy
  7. Lore*
  8. Madres
  9. Make Me Scream
  10. Master
  11. My Best Friend’s Exorcism
  12. Nanny
  13. Nocturne*
  14. Run Sweetheart Run
  15. The Devil’s Hour
  16. The Horror of Dolores Roach
  17. The Lie*
  18. The Manor
  19. Totally Killer
  20. Gen V

*also available on Freevee — no Prime membership needed

Titles Included With a Prime Membership:

American Horror Story Season 11

FX
  1. Addams Family
  2. American Horror Story S11
  3. Beast*
  4. Bones and All
  5. Charmed S1-8
  6. Child’s Play
  7. Cocaine Bear*
  8. Crawl
  9. Deep Blue Sea
  10. Drag Me to Hell
  11. Godzilla vs. Kong
  12. Halloween Ends*
  13. Jigsaw
  14. Knock at the Cabin*
  15. M3GAN*
  16. Mama
  17. Nope*
  18. Renfield*
  19. Sabrina The Teenage Witch S1-7
  20. Saw
  21. Saw II
  22. Saw III
  23. Saw IV
  24. Saw V
  25. Saw VI
  26. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  27. Scooby-Doo
  28. Scooby-Doo 2: The Monsters Unleashed
  29. Smile
  30. Terrifier 2
  31. The Black Demon*
  32. When A Stranger Calls

*exclusive to Prime Video

Additional Titles Included With a Prime Membership:

As Above, So Below

Universal Pictures
  1. Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein
  2. Anaconda
  3. Apartment 143
  4. Army of Darkness
  5. As Above, So Below
  6. Attack the Block
  7. Bewitched
  8. Brides of Dracula
  9. Bubba Ho-Tep
  10. Candyman
  11. Curse of the Undead
  12. Daybreakers
  13. Devil
  14. Disturbing Behavior
  15. Dracula
  16. Doom
  17. Europa Report
  18. Fear in the Night
  19. Here Comes the Devil
  20. I Saw the Devil
  21. Invasion of the Body Snatchers
  22. Juan of the Dead
  23. Killer Among Us
  24. Maniac
  25. Mars Attacks!
  26. Pulse
  27. Rec
  28. Rec 2
  29. Rec 3
  30. Secret Window
  31. Smiley Face Killers
  32. Something Wicked
  33. Son of Dracula
  34. Studio 666
  35. The Devil’s Backbone
  36. The Invisible Man
  37. The Mummy
  38. The Relic
  39. The Sacrament
  40. The Wolf Man
  41. The Witches
  42. Trollhunter
  43. V/H/S

Available to Rent or Buy:

Talk to Me

Matthew Thorne/A24
  1. Beetlejuice
  2. Casper
  3. Coraline
  4. Halloween
  5. Halloween II
  6. Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  7. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  8. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  9. Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
  10. Haunted Mansion
  11. Hocus Pocus
  12. Insidious: The Red Door
  13. Practical Magic
  14. Poltergeist
  15. Silence of the Lambs
  16. Sleepy Hollow
  17. Talk to Me
  18. The Exorcist
  19. The Nun II

Prime Video Channels:

Shining Vale Season 2

Starz
  1. Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+)
  2. Barbarian (Max)
  3. Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (MGM+)
  4. Chapelwaite (MGM+)
  5. From (MGM+)
  6. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Max)
  7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (Max)
  8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (Max)
  9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Max)
  10. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Max)
  11. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Max)
  12. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Max)
  13. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Max)
  14. Helter Skelter (MGM+)
  15. Incarnation (STARZ)
  16. Last of Us (Max)
  17. Orphan (Cinemax)
  18. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (Paramount+)
  19. Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (MGM+)
  20. Scoob! (Max)
  21. Scream (Paramount+)
  22. Shining Vale (STARZ)
  23. The Addams Family (Paramount+)
  24. The Blackening (STARZ)
  25. Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+)

Available for Free, No Prime Membership Needed:

The Forever Purge

Universal Pictures
  1. A Haunted House
  2. Fatal Attraction
  3. Freaky
  4. Killer Klowns from Outer Space
  5. Last Night in Soho
  6. Oculus
  7. The Forever Purge
  8. Unfriended: The Dark Web

Wait, there’s more...

Let’s not forget that Prime Video spawned from Amazon and Amazon started with books. Amazon has also pulled together “Creature Feature,” which highlights some of the best scary short stories they have the offer by some of horror’s biggest names. You can read each of those, or download one of their many Kindle horrors all while listening to one of several Halloween playlists available on Amazon Music. They also have special October gaming content that’s free for Prime members.

Looks like whatever you’re into for Halloween, our content overlords at Amazon are here to deliver.