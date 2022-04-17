Prince Harry Revealed What Archie Wants To Be When He Grows Up

Just because Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is royalty doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the same dreams as any other little boy.

During the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Prince Harry talked about his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie and how he wants to be some sort of pilot when he grows up.

“When I talk to my son, Archie, about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. A helicopter pilot obviously,” said Prince Harry, noting that Archie very much wants to be “Kwazii from Octonauts,” a cool cat that goes on adventures and dons a pirate outfit.

Even though it seems that Archie changes his mind about his future quite often — as kids are wont to do — he knows one thing: he wants to fly. And to Prince Harry, what Archie chooses as a profession is less important than who he becomes as a person.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most,” Prince Harry said to the crowd and Invictus Games participants, all of whom are wounded, injured or sick service people still serving or veterans. “And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us: YOU.”

“You as a community have overcome immense challenges, and together, you are healing and teaching the world as you go. And you as individuals are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, and of heart. You have the heart of Invictus,” Prince Harry added.

The Duke of Sussex concluded, “Your collective stories will be woven into the history books, and for that we thank you. We thank you for cementing in us the unwavering knowing that with courage, you can overcome anything.”

A week before the games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth II — the first visit at Windsor Castle since the couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

The two also shared a romantic kiss onstage during the Invictus Games, a rare sight for the very private couple.