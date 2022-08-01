Princess Charlotte sent well wishes and a good luck message to England’s women’s soccer team, the Lionesses — and it worked! On July 31 she teamed up with her dad, Prince William, to send their regards over Twitter, and the 2022 Euro Finals game ended 2 to 1 with England one goal ahead of rival Germany.

But the most interesting aspects of the video were how grown up seven-year-old Charlotte is looking and acting as well as how much she takes after her father.

"Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we're all cheering for you," the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight, you've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way,” he said in the clip.

Charlotte then added adorably, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!'

Charlotte is a big fan of the Lionesses as well as soccer (ahem, football) in general. In June, Prince William watched the team practice and delivered a message from his only daughter.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," Hello! reported William saying during his visit. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

He also brought Charlotte a jersey with her age as the number — a gift from the team. And brothers George, 9, and Louis, 4, got one too.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen William and Kate’s middle child looking like a Big Kid. Earlier this summer, she was looking quite grown up at the Trooping the Color parade — and her big sister behavior matched her big kid features as she waved from the carriage and subtly regulated her brother’s behavior.

It’s also not the first time that we’ve seen Charlotte twinning her dad. In 2020, he saw a throwback picture of himself as a toddler — and thought it was Charlotte, who was four at the time.

“Is that me?” he said, according to People. “Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.”

Kate was also taken aback. “It looks so much like Charlotte,” she commented.

Here’s to a father-daughter duo who definitely look related and share a love of soccer.