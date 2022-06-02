The next generation of Royals have made quite the impression on the rest of the world as George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, showcased what appears to be a rollercoaster of emotions at this year’s Trooping the Color Parade.

The Queen of England kicked off the week of Jubilee festivities in honor of her 70-year reign and coinciding 96th birthday, and on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace, parade-goers and the world alike were graced with Prince Louis’ hilarious facial expressions.

From what seemed to be a response to the sounds coming from the Royal Air Force flying overhead, the internet, most notably Twitter, went crazy over pictures of Prince Louis gripping his ears and yelling himself while standing alongside her majesty, Prince Andrew, and his mother and sister.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

What followers may not know is that Prince Louis is actually wearing a vintage sailor suit, worn by his father, Prince William, 35 years ago. The classic suit with a sailor-style necktie was not only a special hand-me-down but also a historic piece, as Prince William had worn the same outfit to the same event as a boy in 1985. You can find a picture of young William, alongside Zara Phillips and Lady Davina Windsor, in the original outfit on the royal balcony in an almost identical shot.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

How charming is this twin moment? Okay now back to the sass.

He wasn’t the only one being adorable. Sister Charlotte was not holding back either, as she made an impression during the royal carriage ride arrival. Sharing a carriage with her mother Kate Middleton and siblings, the trio of kiddos enjoyed waving to people... until Charlotte decided it was enough. She paused her greetings and sat with her hands on her lap — and then decided her brothers should follow suit, slapping Louis’ hand down as well. However, he was unphased and continued on fulfilling his royal duty of the day.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

If the first event of the week is this good, it’s possible this Royal kid clan has more in store, and the world is definitely watching.

The Platinum Jubilee is a celebration marking the first-ever British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth, to reach a 70-year reign, and is comprised of various events will happen throughout the first week of June.