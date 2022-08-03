Making the decision to get married is one of the biggest commitments an adult can make — and then having a kid comes along. Property Brothers star Drew Scott is learning a thing or two about just how big a heart can grow once you have a child.

The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child, Parker, on May 4 — their fourth wedding anniversary. Scott gushed to ET about the overwhelming feeling he has for his new son.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had,” he explained.

He also spoke about the difference between the love he has for his wife versus his infant son. "You think you know," he said, "I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It's amazing."

Linda Phan and Parker.

The Property Brothers cohost also explained that, at this time, he and his wife are not enlisting the help of a nanny or babysitter. The couple want to soak up every moment of this stage of parenthood.

"For right now, Linda and I are taking it all," he said. "I have a busy filming schedule and Linda is taking care of Parker during filming — but when I’m not here 24/7, it's full-time with Parker. We just don’t wanna miss those minutes, you know, the moments when he’s little. I don’t wanna miss any of that."

So, what does Drew’s twin brother, Johnathan, think about the new bundle of joy? He’s pumped to be a fun uncle. "When he gets a little older — I'm gonna spoil that kid," he said, "...get him all hopped up on sugar, send him home. It'll be great."

Looks like the twin brothers are both embracing their roles in Parker’s life to the fullest extent, and if their dad and uncle skills are are good as their home renovating skills — this kid has it totally made.