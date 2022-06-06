Prince Louis Steals The Show, Yet Again, At Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Leave it to Prince Louis to make the Platinum Jubilee even more entertaining. The 4-year-old delighted both attendees and social media onlookers as he made funny face after funny face at the Platinum Pageant on Sunday.

During the fourth day of the United Kingdom’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child showcased several silly expressions as he sat next to his mom in the royal box outside Buckingham Palace in London. He stuck out his tongue, put his thumb on his nose, raised his hands in the air and even covered the Duchess of Cambridge’s mouth as he “watched” the parade performances.

The Duchess could be seen smiling but was clearly trying to keep her cool as the whole world watched Louis prove, despite being a member of the royal family, that he’s just like every other 4-year-old. Kids will be kids!

Kate Middleton tries to contain her 4-year-old's relentless energy and sass

At one point, Louis joined his grandfather Prince Charles as he attempted to get a better view of the parade. And even the future king of England couldn’t contain the little guy’s big personality!

Louis’ siblings — brother George, 8, and sister Charlotte, 7 — appeared to be well-behaved sitting in between their mother and father, William, Duke of Cambridge, as their little brother stole the limelight.

As one social media user, Rohita Kadambi, noted, the older kids were giving off major David and Alexis Rose vibes all weekend — most likely in reaction to Louis’ hilarious antics.

Prince Louis emerged as a true royal icon at the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. While on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the Trooping of the Color parade with members of his famous family — including the woman of the hour herself Queen Elizabeth.

Louis boisterously reacted to the Royal Air Force flying overhead, and his facial expressions inspired meme after meme.

Never change, Louis. Never change.