Quentin Tarantino is a dad — again! The Hollywood director and his longtime partner Daniella welcomed their second child over the weekend, a baby girl.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," they say in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE.

The notable director, 59, and the singer/model, 38, already share a son named Leo, 2. They met in 2009, married in 2018, and had their first kid in 2020.

They announced that they were expecting a second baby back in February.

The pair have been living in Daniella’s home country of Israel and Leo and his dad have both been learning Hebrew together, the director explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I'm actually learning a lot with Leo, because he watches these baby TV [shows] and it's all in Hebrew. I'm learning the Sesame Street version of Hebrew.”

"He's talking — they're not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood," the director said in the interview, which took place last summer. "He can only say one word and that is 'abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'dada.' And a third of the time, he means me."

No word on what the little girl’s name is yet, though last year Tarantino was quick to explain that while he’s good friends with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, his son is named after Daniella’s grandfather — and for another reason.

“Because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” he said.